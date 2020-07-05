2607 Buck Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Cute two bedroom two bath home in desirable Colleyville ISD. Good sized living area with woodburning fireplace. Eat in kitchen with built in microwave and plenty of storage space. Home is light and bright! Spacious master bedroom with bath and walk in closet. Other bedroom is nice sized. Large fenced backyard with open patio. Two car garage! Convenient location! A must see home that won't last long.