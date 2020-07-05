2607 Buck Trail

Cute two bedroom two bath home in desirable Colleyville ISD. Good sized living area with woodburning fireplace. Eat in kitchen with built in microwave and plenty of storage space. Home is light and bright! Spacious master bedroom with bath and walk in closet. Other bedroom is nice sized. Large fenced backyard with open patio. Two car garage! Convenient location! A must see home that won't last long.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
