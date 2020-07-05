All apartments in Euless
2607 Buck Trail
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2607 Buck Trail

2607 Buck Trail · No Longer Available
Location

2607 Buck Trail, Euless, TX 76039

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cute two bedroom two bath home in desirable Colleyville ISD. Good sized living area with woodburning fireplace. Eat in kitchen with built in microwave and plenty of storage space. Home is light and bright! Spacious master bedroom with bath and walk in closet. Other bedroom is nice sized. Large fenced backyard with open patio. Two car garage! Convenient location! A must see home that won't last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2607 Buck Trail have any available units?
2607 Buck Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Euless, TX.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Euless Rent Report.
What amenities does 2607 Buck Trail have?
Some of 2607 Buck Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2607 Buck Trail currently offering any rent specials?
2607 Buck Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2607 Buck Trail pet-friendly?
No, 2607 Buck Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Euless.
Does 2607 Buck Trail offer parking?
Yes, 2607 Buck Trail offers parking.
Does 2607 Buck Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2607 Buck Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2607 Buck Trail have a pool?
No, 2607 Buck Trail does not have a pool.
Does 2607 Buck Trail have accessible units?
No, 2607 Buck Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 2607 Buck Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2607 Buck Trail has units with dishwashers.

