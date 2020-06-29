All apartments in Euless
Last updated January 19 2020 at 3:55 PM

2205 Holly Drive

2205 Holly Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2205 Holly Drive, Euless, TX 76039
Mc Cormick Farm

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Updated home in GCISD. Wow! Fresh paint, updated lighting, fans, stainless appliances - 2018. Replaced microwave and stove 2017 and refrigerator, dishwasher 2016. installed laminate hardwood style floors, landscaped front, stained over sized deck! Open concept and flows easily. Separate nook, off kitchen has a built in desk,cabinets - large pantry. Back yard overlooks green belt for an abundance of serenity and privacy; large deck for relaxing is ideal for entertaining. Each applicant over 18 must complete an application, follow instructions per the Rental Criteria form when submitting an application. $47 application fee over 18. Pets at the landlord discretion.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2205 Holly Drive have any available units?
2205 Holly Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Euless, TX.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Euless Rent Report.
What amenities does 2205 Holly Drive have?
Some of 2205 Holly Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2205 Holly Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2205 Holly Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2205 Holly Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2205 Holly Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2205 Holly Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2205 Holly Drive offers parking.
Does 2205 Holly Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2205 Holly Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2205 Holly Drive have a pool?
No, 2205 Holly Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2205 Holly Drive have accessible units?
No, 2205 Holly Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2205 Holly Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2205 Holly Drive has units with dishwashers.

