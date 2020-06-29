2205 Holly Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Updated home in GCISD. Wow! Fresh paint, updated lighting, fans, stainless appliances - 2018. Replaced microwave and stove 2017 and refrigerator, dishwasher 2016. installed laminate hardwood style floors, landscaped front, stained over sized deck! Open concept and flows easily. Separate nook, off kitchen has a built in desk,cabinets - large pantry. Back yard overlooks green belt for an abundance of serenity and privacy; large deck for relaxing is ideal for entertaining. Each applicant over 18 must complete an application, follow instructions per the Rental Criteria form when submitting an application. $47 application fee over 18. Pets at the landlord discretion.