176 Merlin Way
Last updated October 25 2019 at 3:45 AM

176 Merlin Way

176 Merlin Way · No Longer Available
Location

176 Merlin Way, Euless, TX 76039
Mc Cormick Farm

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dog park
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Ideally located home, close to DFW Airport and centrally located between both Dallas and Fort Worth. Updated master bathroom with granite countertops and double sinks. Woodlike flooring on entire first floor and hallway on second floor. Updated HVAC system and update, low E glass, double pane windows. Washer, dryer and refrigerator are included. Landlord pays for water, garbage nor sewer services. Backs to greenbelt with pet park-like area to west of home. Pets considered on a case by case basis. Highly acclaimed Grapevine-Colleyville Independent School District. Ready for a new tenant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 176 Merlin Way have any available units?
176 Merlin Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Euless, TX.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Euless Rent Report.
What amenities does 176 Merlin Way have?
Some of 176 Merlin Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 176 Merlin Way currently offering any rent specials?
176 Merlin Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 176 Merlin Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 176 Merlin Way is pet friendly.
Does 176 Merlin Way offer parking?
No, 176 Merlin Way does not offer parking.
Does 176 Merlin Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 176 Merlin Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 176 Merlin Way have a pool?
No, 176 Merlin Way does not have a pool.
Does 176 Merlin Way have accessible units?
No, 176 Merlin Way does not have accessible units.
Does 176 Merlin Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 176 Merlin Way has units with dishwashers.

