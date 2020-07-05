176 Merlin Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dog park cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Ideally located home, close to DFW Airport and centrally located between both Dallas and Fort Worth. Updated master bathroom with granite countertops and double sinks. Woodlike flooring on entire first floor and hallway on second floor. Updated HVAC system and update, low E glass, double pane windows. Washer, dryer and refrigerator are included. Landlord pays for water, garbage nor sewer services. Backs to greenbelt with pet park-like area to west of home. Pets considered on a case by case basis. Highly acclaimed Grapevine-Colleyville Independent School District. Ready for a new tenant.