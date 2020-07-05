All apartments in Euless
Last updated April 24 2019 at 1:44 PM

168 Merlin Way

168 Merlin Way · No Longer Available
Location

168 Merlin Way, Euless, TX 76039
Mc Cormick Farm

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Super Cute 2 bedroom condo in Euless with 1.5 bathrooms. Community pool Water and Sewer included! The full bathroom updated with a new tub perfect for soaking, stunning tile, beautiful vanity and modern fixtures. Spacious downstairs living area that opens to the formal dining and kitchen. An abundance of cabinet and counter space in the kitchen plus a breakfast bar. Private backyard patio with a storage closet. Home backs to the Greenbelt perfect for walking your pets. Close to trails and park! All leases participate in the HVAC Filter Maintenance Program at a cost of $20 a month, due with rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 168 Merlin Way have any available units?
168 Merlin Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Euless, TX.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Euless Rent Report.
What amenities does 168 Merlin Way have?
Some of 168 Merlin Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 168 Merlin Way currently offering any rent specials?
168 Merlin Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 168 Merlin Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 168 Merlin Way is pet friendly.
Does 168 Merlin Way offer parking?
No, 168 Merlin Way does not offer parking.
Does 168 Merlin Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 168 Merlin Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 168 Merlin Way have a pool?
Yes, 168 Merlin Way has a pool.
Does 168 Merlin Way have accessible units?
No, 168 Merlin Way does not have accessible units.
Does 168 Merlin Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 168 Merlin Way has units with dishwashers.

