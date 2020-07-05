168 Merlin Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Super Cute 2 bedroom condo in Euless with 1.5 bathrooms. Community pool Water and Sewer included! The full bathroom updated with a new tub perfect for soaking, stunning tile, beautiful vanity and modern fixtures. Spacious downstairs living area that opens to the formal dining and kitchen. An abundance of cabinet and counter space in the kitchen plus a breakfast bar. Private backyard patio with a storage closet. Home backs to the Greenbelt perfect for walking your pets. Close to trails and park! All leases participate in the HVAC Filter Maintenance Program at a cost of $20 a month, due with rent.