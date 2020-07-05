All apartments in Euless
1609 Willow Lane
1609 Willow Lane

1609 Willow Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1609 Willow Lane, Euless, TX 76039

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
pet friendly
Beautifully upgraded duplex in the heart of Euless. Centrally located, within minutes of DFW International Airport. Upgrades include granite countertops, stainless appliances, fixtures, paint, tile, carpet and wood flooring. HVAC system 2017, Pella vinyl energy-efficient windows. Fountain in private back patio area, surrounded by privacy fence on stone wall. Community pool, and front yard maintenance is included.
Application Fee $49 each applicant 18 years and older. One dog under 20lbs only. No cats. Pet deposit of $500, half non-refundable

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1609 Willow Lane have any available units?
1609 Willow Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Euless, TX.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Euless Rent Report.
What amenities does 1609 Willow Lane have?
Some of 1609 Willow Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1609 Willow Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1609 Willow Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1609 Willow Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1609 Willow Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1609 Willow Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1609 Willow Lane offers parking.
Does 1609 Willow Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1609 Willow Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1609 Willow Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1609 Willow Lane has a pool.
Does 1609 Willow Lane have accessible units?
No, 1609 Willow Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1609 Willow Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1609 Willow Lane has units with dishwashers.

