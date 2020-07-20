1416 S FM 308

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful Brick Home 3/3, With 2 Car Garage in Milford TX - This is a great home located in Milford. It has a beautiful mature treed lot, 2 car garage, 2 bay shop and much more. The lot is roughly 1.5 acres, and is surrounded by hundreds of acres of open land which creates a very nice, quiet lifestyle. This 2 story- 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home is perfect for a large family that is looking to get out of the city and slow down. Come make your home with us and call FBM Property Management to schedule a viewing today. 972.878.7368, Option 2.



Applications must be completed online at www.fbmproperty.com, by clicking Apply Now. Please know that everyone over the age of 18 must complete an application.



NOTE: Non- refundable $50 Application Fee, Pets are subject to approval and additional pet deposit, Rental Insurance is required, Bay shop is non-warranty.



(RLNE3553133)