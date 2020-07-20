All apartments in Ellis County
Last updated September 24 2019 at 9:45 AM

1416 S FM 308

1416 S Fm 308 · No Longer Available
Location

1416 S Fm 308, Ellis County, TX 76670

Beautiful Brick Home 3/3, With 2 Car Garage in Milford TX - This is a great home located in Milford. It has a beautiful mature treed lot, 2 car garage, 2 bay shop and much more. The lot is roughly 1.5 acres, and is surrounded by hundreds of acres of open land which creates a very nice, quiet lifestyle. This 2 story- 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home is perfect for a large family that is looking to get out of the city and slow down. Come make your home with us and call FBM Property Management to schedule a viewing today. 972.878.7368, Option 2.

Applications must be completed online at www.fbmproperty.com, by clicking Apply Now. Please know that everyone over the age of 18 must complete an application.

NOTE: Non- refundable $50 Application Fee, Pets are subject to approval and additional pet deposit, Rental Insurance is required, Bay shop is non-warranty.

(RLNE3553133)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1416 S FM 308 have any available units?
1416 S FM 308 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ellis County, TX.
What amenities does 1416 S FM 308 have?
Some of 1416 S FM 308's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1416 S FM 308 currently offering any rent specials?
1416 S FM 308 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1416 S FM 308 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1416 S FM 308 is pet friendly.
Does 1416 S FM 308 offer parking?
Yes, 1416 S FM 308 offers parking.
Does 1416 S FM 308 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1416 S FM 308 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1416 S FM 308 have a pool?
No, 1416 S FM 308 does not have a pool.
Does 1416 S FM 308 have accessible units?
No, 1416 S FM 308 does not have accessible units.
Does 1416 S FM 308 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1416 S FM 308 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1416 S FM 308 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1416 S FM 308 does not have units with air conditioning.
