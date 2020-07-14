All apartments in Ennis
Find more places like The Spyglass of Ennis.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ennis, TX
/
The Spyglass of Ennis
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:56 AM

The Spyglass of Ennis

1803 West Ennis Avenue · (469) 702-8851
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1803 West Ennis Avenue, Ennis, TX 75119

Price and availability

VERIFIED 43 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 6208 · Avail. Sep 6

$930

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 660 sqft

Unit 9201 · Avail. Sep 6

$1,020

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 794 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5105 · Avail. Sep 19

$1,255

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1018 sqft

Unit 5203 · Avail. Sep 9

$1,255

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1018 sqft

Unit 5303 · Avail. now

$1,255

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1018 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Spyglass of Ennis.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
carpet
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
garage
bbq/grill
business center
carport
clubhouse
dog park
Welcome to Spyglass of Ennis!

Spyglass of Ennis was designed for people who like the finer things in life. The breathtaking homes at Spyglass are more than meets the eye. Our spacious one and two bedroom apartment homes come equipped with sleek black appliances, granite countertops in the kitchen, natural stone topped vanities in the bathrooms, and private balconys or patios with scenic views.

At Spyglass of Ennis, we know that your community, like your home, is where you make it. Relax by our resort-style pool with Jacuzzi hot tub and tanning deck, work out in our state of the art fitness center, or take a jog on our jogging trail surrounded by lush green vegetation.

Our community is perfectly located by nearby grocers, offices, and retail shops. We are located immediately west of downtown Ennis with easy access to highway 287.

Call of email us today to schedule a tour, and experience the best apartment living Ennis has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $25 monthly pet rent
restrictions: Max weight: 75lbs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Spyglass of Ennis have any available units?
The Spyglass of Ennis has 7 units available starting at $930 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Spyglass of Ennis have?
Some of The Spyglass of Ennis's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Spyglass of Ennis currently offering any rent specials?
The Spyglass of Ennis is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Spyglass of Ennis pet-friendly?
Yes, The Spyglass of Ennis is pet friendly.
Does The Spyglass of Ennis offer parking?
Yes, The Spyglass of Ennis offers parking.
Does The Spyglass of Ennis have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Spyglass of Ennis does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Spyglass of Ennis have a pool?
Yes, The Spyglass of Ennis has a pool.
Does The Spyglass of Ennis have accessible units?
No, The Spyglass of Ennis does not have accessible units.
Does The Spyglass of Ennis have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Spyglass of Ennis has units with dishwashers.
Does The Spyglass of Ennis have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Spyglass of Ennis has units with air conditioning.
Interested in The Spyglass of Ennis?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXWaco, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TX
Roanoke, TXPrinceton, TXCanton, TXHickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TXFate, TXRoyse City, TXTerrell, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
McLennan Community CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity