The Spyglass of Ennis

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup carpet ceiling fan Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking pool hot tub garage bbq/grill business center carport clubhouse dog park

Welcome to Spyglass of Ennis!



Spyglass of Ennis was designed for people who like the finer things in life. The breathtaking homes at Spyglass are more than meets the eye. Our spacious one and two bedroom apartment homes come equipped with sleek black appliances, granite countertops in the kitchen, natural stone topped vanities in the bathrooms, and private balconys or patios with scenic views.



At Spyglass of Ennis, we know that your community, like your home, is where you make it. Relax by our resort-style pool with Jacuzzi hot tub and tanning deck, work out in our state of the art fitness center, or take a jog on our jogging trail surrounded by lush green vegetation.



Our community is perfectly located by nearby grocers, offices, and retail shops. We are located immediately west of downtown Ennis with easy access to highway 287.



Call of email us today to schedule a tour, and experience the best apartment living Ennis has to offer.