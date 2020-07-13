Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Wallington Plaza.
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
dogs allowed
cats allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
WE OFFER THE MOST COMPETITIVE PRICES IN THE AREA. Our convenient location on the west side allows easy access to I-10, downtown, UTEP, Medical Centers, gyms, shopping, dining and entertainment.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 6,9,12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $100
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.
