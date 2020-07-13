All apartments in El Paso
El Paso, TX
Wallington Plaza
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:20 AM

Wallington Plaza

200 Wallington Dr · (915) 228-4710
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

200 Wallington Dr, El Paso, TX 79902

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 days AGO

Studio

S1-1

$490

Studio · 1 Bath · 430 sqft

1 Bedroom

A3-1

$600

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 516 sqft

A2-1

$600

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 516 sqft

A1-1

$600

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 516 sqft

2 Bedrooms

B2-1

$690

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 670 sqft

B1-1

$690

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 670 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Wallington Plaza.

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
dogs allowed
cats allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
WE OFFER THE MOST COMPETITIVE PRICES IN THE AREA. Our convenient location on the west side allows easy access to I-10, downtown, UTEP, Medical Centers, gyms, shopping, dining and entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6,9,12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $100
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Wallington Plaza have any available units?
Wallington Plaza offers studio floorplans starting at $490, one-bedroom floorplans starting at $600, and two-bedroom floorplans starting at $690. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in El Paso, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly El Paso Rent Report.
What amenities does Wallington Plaza have?
Some of Wallington Plaza's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Wallington Plaza currently offering any rent specials?
Wallington Plaza is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Wallington Plaza pet-friendly?
Yes, Wallington Plaza is pet friendly.
Does Wallington Plaza offer parking?
Yes, Wallington Plaza offers parking.
Does Wallington Plaza have units with washers and dryers?
No, Wallington Plaza does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Wallington Plaza have a pool?
Yes, Wallington Plaza has a pool.
Does Wallington Plaza have accessible units?
No, Wallington Plaza does not have accessible units.
Does Wallington Plaza have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Wallington Plaza has units with dishwashers.
