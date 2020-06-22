All apartments in El Paso
Find more places like 817 CORTIJO Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
El Paso, TX
/
817 CORTIJO Drive
Last updated June 11 2020 at 12:07 AM

817 CORTIJO Drive

817 Cortijo Drive · (915) 252-5753
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
El Paso
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

817 Cortijo Drive, El Paso, TX 79912
Bandolero - Tarascas

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,495

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2898 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Exceptionally beautiful trophy view lot, updates included with this one-story residence nestled on a quiet Cul-de-Sac with no traffic. Enjoy COOL, COOL refrigerated air, 2,898 sq.ft. living space, 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, a Chef's Kitchen with yards of granite counters, large pantry, stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, double ovens, gas cooktop, and dishwasher, darling breakfast area with bay windows overlooking a lush backyard, large family room with brick fireplace and beamed ceiling , dining area, living room, and two car garage. Large backyard that is perfect for entertaining with shady patio. Beautifully landscaped front yard with water feature. Serenity and quiet abound, this property is better than new. Fresh interior and exterior paint. Small pets negotiable. Credit report required for each adult. Security deposit, 1st and last months' rent due at lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 817 CORTIJO Drive have any available units?
817 CORTIJO Drive has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in El Paso, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly El Paso Rent Report.
What amenities does 817 CORTIJO Drive have?
Some of 817 CORTIJO Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 817 CORTIJO Drive currently offering any rent specials?
817 CORTIJO Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 817 CORTIJO Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 817 CORTIJO Drive is pet friendly.
Does 817 CORTIJO Drive offer parking?
Yes, 817 CORTIJO Drive does offer parking.
Does 817 CORTIJO Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 817 CORTIJO Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 817 CORTIJO Drive have a pool?
No, 817 CORTIJO Drive does not have a pool.
Does 817 CORTIJO Drive have accessible units?
No, 817 CORTIJO Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 817 CORTIJO Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 817 CORTIJO Drive has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 817 CORTIJO Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ridgemar
10701 Vista del Sol Dr
El Paso, TX 79935
Villa Sierra
2435 McKinley Ave
El Paso, TX 79930
Terrace Hill
4111 Westcity Ct
El Paso, TX 79902
Las Lomas
500 Rubin Dr
El Paso, TX 79912
Wyndchase
1601 McRae Blvd
El Paso, TX 79925
Wallington Plaza
200 Wallington Dr
El Paso, TX 79902
The La Cima Apartments
10517 Ashwood Dr
El Paso, TX 79935
Lake Fairway
1642 Lomaland Dr
El Paso, TX 79935

Similar Pages

El Paso 1 BedroomsEl Paso 2 Bedrooms
El Paso Apartments with PoolEl Paso Pet Friendly Places
El Paso Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Las Cruces, NMSanta Teresa, NM
Socorro, TX
Horizon City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonehaven
Upper Mesa Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

El Paso Community College
The University of Texas at El Paso
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity