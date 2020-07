Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Check out this ''jewel'' on Emerald Point! This 4 bedroom home features 2 full bathrooms, a formal living room, and open concept from the kitchen to the dining and family room. Other amenities include REFRIGERATED AIR, washer & dryer, double car garage and a stunning backyard that stays green all year long. Ceramic tile flows throughout this super clean house. Just one block from Desert Garden Park, call today, this ''jewel'' won't last long! Sorry, owner prefers no pets.