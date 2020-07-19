All apartments in El Paso
2825 PASILLO ROCK Place
Last updated July 5 2020 at 8:31 AM

2825 PASILLO ROCK Place

2825 Pasillo Rock Pl · (915) 433-3918
Location

2825 Pasillo Rock Pl, El Paso, TX 79938

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,510

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2457 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Downstairs you will walk into a large formal living area that has an accent wall and a beautiful hanging light fixture. The kitchen is immaculate; it features a tiled backsplash, an island, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, big double door pantry, dark wood cabinets with frosted glass panes and an open breakfast area that also features an accent wall. Big cozy family room is also located downstairs and is open to the breakfast area. Two additional bedrooms, full bath, master suite and master bath are also located upstairs. The master bedroom is also very large and has access to your balcony. Master bathroom is big and features a double vanity, big garden tub and large walk in shower. The backyard is landscaped with rock and makes the upkeep too easy!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2825 PASILLO ROCK Place have any available units?
2825 PASILLO ROCK Place has a unit available for $1,510 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in El Paso, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly El Paso Rent Report.
What amenities does 2825 PASILLO ROCK Place have?
Some of 2825 PASILLO ROCK Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2825 PASILLO ROCK Place currently offering any rent specials?
2825 PASILLO ROCK Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2825 PASILLO ROCK Place pet-friendly?
No, 2825 PASILLO ROCK Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Paso.
Does 2825 PASILLO ROCK Place offer parking?
No, 2825 PASILLO ROCK Place does not offer parking.
Does 2825 PASILLO ROCK Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2825 PASILLO ROCK Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2825 PASILLO ROCK Place have a pool?
No, 2825 PASILLO ROCK Place does not have a pool.
Does 2825 PASILLO ROCK Place have accessible units?
No, 2825 PASILLO ROCK Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2825 PASILLO ROCK Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2825 PASILLO ROCK Place has units with dishwashers.
