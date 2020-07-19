2825 PASILLO ROCK Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

Downstairs you will walk into a large formal living area that has an accent wall and a beautiful hanging light fixture. The kitchen is immaculate; it features a tiled backsplash, an island, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, big double door pantry, dark wood cabinets with frosted glass panes and an open breakfast area that also features an accent wall. Big cozy family room is also located downstairs and is open to the breakfast area. Two additional bedrooms, full bath, master suite and master bath are also located upstairs. The master bedroom is also very large and has access to your balcony. Master bathroom is big and features a double vanity, big garden tub and large walk in shower. The backyard is landscaped with rock and makes the upkeep too easy!