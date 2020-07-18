Amenities

pet friendly garage pool air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

2809 Rocky Ridge Available 08/08/20 - POOL with STUNNING VIEWS! Gorgeous 5 Bedroom, 3 bath single story home. Living room, dining area and den with fireplace. Eat-in kitchen with lots of counter and cabinet space and looks out iover the pool and mountains. Landscaped backyard with in ground pool with pool service included, beautiful mountain views from backyard and leads out into the arroyo. REFRIGERATED A/C! A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have high-quality HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill, helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment, and reduces tenant liability. *Virtual Showings Available*



(RLNE3275684)