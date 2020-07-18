All apartments in El Paso
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

2809 Rocky Ridge

2809 Rocky Ridge Drive · (915) 588-9489
Location

2809 Rocky Ridge Drive, El Paso, TX 79904
Devil's Tower

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 2809 Rocky Ridge · Avail. Aug 8

$1,815

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2400 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
2809 Rocky Ridge Available 08/08/20 - POOL with STUNNING VIEWS! Gorgeous 5 Bedroom, 3 bath single story home. Living room, dining area and den with fireplace. Eat-in kitchen with lots of counter and cabinet space and looks out iover the pool and mountains. Landscaped backyard with in ground pool with pool service included, beautiful mountain views from backyard and leads out into the arroyo. REFRIGERATED A/C! A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have high-quality HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill, helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment, and reduces tenant liability. *Virtual Showings Available*

(RLNE3275684)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2809 Rocky Ridge have any available units?
2809 Rocky Ridge has a unit available for $1,815 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in El Paso, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly El Paso Rent Report.
What amenities does 2809 Rocky Ridge have?
Some of 2809 Rocky Ridge's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2809 Rocky Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
2809 Rocky Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2809 Rocky Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, 2809 Rocky Ridge is pet friendly.
Does 2809 Rocky Ridge offer parking?
Yes, 2809 Rocky Ridge offers parking.
Does 2809 Rocky Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2809 Rocky Ridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2809 Rocky Ridge have a pool?
Yes, 2809 Rocky Ridge has a pool.
Does 2809 Rocky Ridge have accessible units?
No, 2809 Rocky Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does 2809 Rocky Ridge have units with dishwashers?
No, 2809 Rocky Ridge does not have units with dishwashers.

