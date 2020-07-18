All apartments in El Paso
18 Kingery Drive

Location

18 Kingery Drive, El Paso, TX 79902

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1929 sqft

Amenities

Panoramic Views from every floor in this custom-built home.Each Bedroom has its own separate Full Bath.The Classy Kitchen is located on the top floor.Has range, refrigerator,micro,and toasterThis Home is Fully Furnished with Comfy Leather Chairs, Tables and Lamps, Beds, Dressers and Bedside Tables. Top of the line Range and Granite Counter tops to include StoolsRefrigerated Air and Fans. Detached Double Car GarageOversized 2 Car Garage.Gated Area, Very Private No Yardwork Natural Terrain Tenant needs to have linens, cookware & dishes

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18 Kingery Drive have any available units?
18 Kingery Drive has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in El Paso, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly El Paso Rent Report.
What amenities does 18 Kingery Drive have?
Some of 18 Kingery Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18 Kingery Drive currently offering any rent specials?
18 Kingery Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18 Kingery Drive pet-friendly?
No, 18 Kingery Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Paso.
Does 18 Kingery Drive offer parking?
Yes, 18 Kingery Drive offers parking.
Does 18 Kingery Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18 Kingery Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18 Kingery Drive have a pool?
No, 18 Kingery Drive does not have a pool.
Does 18 Kingery Drive have accessible units?
No, 18 Kingery Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 18 Kingery Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18 Kingery Drive has units with dishwashers.
