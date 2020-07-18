18 Kingery Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Panoramic Views from every floor in this custom-built home.Each Bedroom has its own separate Full Bath.The Classy Kitchen is located on the top floor.Has range, refrigerator,micro,and toasterThis Home is Fully Furnished with Comfy Leather Chairs, Tables and Lamps, Beds, Dressers and Bedside Tables. Top of the line Range and Granite Counter tops to include StoolsRefrigerated Air and Fans. Detached Double Car GarageOversized 2 Car Garage.Gated Area, Very Private No Yardwork Natural Terrain Tenant needs to have linens, cookware & dishes