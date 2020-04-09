All apartments in Edinburg
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

604 S Logan Dr

604 Logan Drive · (956) 432-9507
Location

604 Logan Drive, Edinburg, TX 78539

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $690 · Avail. now

$690

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
MOVE IN TODAY WITH ONLY RENT! - Property Id: 156677

These 2 bedroom, 2 baths is located off of 10th St. and Sprague, centralized between north McAllen and Edinburg. Take advantage of all of the eateries and shopping centers on University Drive, which are just a few minutes away. Zoned for Trevio Elementary, and South Texas Preparatory Academy. This unit has a very spacious living area and bedrooms come with spacious closets! It has an enclosed space designated for the laundry area, washer and dryer included. Refrigerator and stove INCLUDED. Covered parking assigned for two vehicles. This is a perfectly nice and quiet neighborhood.
No water or light services included.
This is a pet friendly unit with a one-time fee.
Covered Parking
All Tile Floors

EASY TO LEASE! CALL US FOR AVAILABILITY.
RENT NOW RGV
APPLY IN OFFICE OR ON OUR WEBSITE!!!
956 627 5506
1007 Sycamore McAllen TX 78501

Equal Housing Opportunity. Section 8 or other programs ARE NOT accepted at this location
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/156677
Property Id 156677

(RLNE5836418)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

