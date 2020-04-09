604 S Logan Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly parking range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking

Property Id: 156677



These 2 bedroom, 2 baths is located off of 10th St. and Sprague, centralized between north McAllen and Edinburg. Take advantage of all of the eateries and shopping centers on University Drive, which are just a few minutes away. Zoned for Trevio Elementary, and South Texas Preparatory Academy. This unit has a very spacious living area and bedrooms come with spacious closets! It has an enclosed space designated for the laundry area, washer and dryer included. Refrigerator and stove INCLUDED. Covered parking assigned for two vehicles. This is a perfectly nice and quiet neighborhood.

No water or light services included.

This is a pet friendly unit with a one-time fee.

Covered Parking

All Tile Floors



