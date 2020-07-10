/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:49 PM
49 Apartments for rent in Edinburg, TX with washer-dryer
Last updated July 11 at 12:25am
7 Units Available
The Residence at Edinburg
4590 S Professional Dr, Edinburg, TX
1 Bedroom
$825
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
946 sqft
The Residence at Edinburg is a resort style, luxury apartment community in the City of Edinburg which is within the McAllenBrownsvilleHarlingen metropolitan area.
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
46 Units Available
Chaparral Village
Devon Place
4122 Rhonda Drive, Edinburg, TX
1 Bedroom
$890
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,054
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Opening in December 2019, Devon Place in Edinburg, TX, will offer one, two, and three bedroom Apartment Homes for rent. For luxury living in charming Edinburg, look no further than our sparkling new community.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
519 Lotto Ln
519 Lotto Ln, Edinburg, TX
2 Bedrooms
$690
Convenient located between N. Closner Blvd and W. Schunior St. down the Street from Our lovely University of RGV. Nearby Restaurants such as Subway Fast Eddies ect...
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
402 Gastel Cir
402 Gastel Circle, Edinburg, TX
2 Bedrooms
$550
900 sqft
MOVE IN WITH RENT ONLY!!!!! Off 107 and Gastel Circle, Behind Wal-Mart.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
404 Carlisle Avenue
404 Carlisle Ave, Edinburg, TX
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1050 sqft
Is a Gorgeous and SAFE apartment what you seek? Looking for modern living in a new gated community? Then, YOU. HAVE.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
419 Carlisle Avenue
419 Carlisle Ave, Edinburg, TX
2 Bedrooms
$830
3960 sqft
2BED/2BATH AVAILABLE FOR LEASE LOCATED IN MON MACK LANDING. THIS PROPERTY IS LOCATED IN A GATED COMMUNITY JUST OFF HWY 107 (UNIVERSITY RD) & MONMACK IN EDINBURG.
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
418 Newport Ave
418 Newport Ave, Edinburg, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1400 sqft
MOVE IN WITH RENT ONLY!! Brand new units, Google maps might not take you yet there but you can drive North on MonMack and pass 107, after Methodist Building to your left you will see the entrance to the gated subdivision. 418 Newport Dr.
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
4307 W La Guardia Ln
4307 Guardia Avenue, Edinburg, TX
2 Bedrooms
$680
918 sqft
MOVE IN WITH RENT ONLY!! ONLY 1 LEFT Call us during regular business hours easy to see! Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartment for a low rent and deposit. Washer, dryer, fridge and stove included in the unit. Carport Parking.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
2212 N Ruby Street
2212 Ruby Street, Edinburg, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
5580 sqft
Wonderful home for lease in north Edinburg.
Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
1 Unit Available
1001-A Sal Street Rd.
1001 N Sal St, Edinburg, TX
1 Bedroom
$520
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
All Applications Can Only Be Found On Our Website: www.paramountpropertiesmry.
Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
1 Unit Available
2218 Moonlight Lane - 1
2218 West Moonlight Lane, Edinburg, TX
3 Bedrooms
$900
1200 sqft
Neutral Colors and Open Concept Style apartment with walk in closets, all kitchen appliances as well as washer and dryer, Tub/shower combos in bathrooms, private fence patio, and carport. Located in North Edinburg and minutes away from UTRGV.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
2704 Phoenix St
2704 West Phoenix Street, Edinburg, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
2 Story town home available in the heart of Edinburg!!! A great gated community for any family!! These homes have large private patios and the greenest grass! Don't miss out on this spacious 3 bed 2.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
507 Downing Ave
507 Downing Ave, Edinburg, TX
2 Bedrooms
$900
MOVE IN TODAY!!! New 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH APARTMENTS in "MonMack Landing" Gated Community!!! Off 107 on Monmack RD --- Sprague St and S McColl Rd.
Results within 1 mile of Edinburg
Verified
Last updated July 11 at 12:19am
1 Unit Available
Mirabella
4224 N McColl Rd, McAllen, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1070 sqft
Luxury living has a new address in McAllen, TX. Mirabella Apartments provide you with the best features in town.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
6113 N 8th Street
6113 North 8th Street, McAllen, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,930
2344 sqft
Whether you are starting a family or want to cozy up to a warm home after a long day of work, this is the accommodation you are looking for! The luxurious four-bedroom apartment will snuggle you up throughout the night and the fresh paint and
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
1412 Deer Hills
1412 Deer Hls, Hidalgo County, TX
2 Bedrooms
$950
940 sqft
Brand new, never been occupied. Close to Expressway in a gated subdivision, 2 bedroom, 2 full bath. All appliances including washer and dryer.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1208 W Kiwi Ave
1208 West Kiwi Avenue, Pharr, TX
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$880
MOVE IN DEPOSIT ONLY!! Townhouses are all different, some buildings modern some more traditional, the floorplans are very similar but they do change a bit, all of the buildings are a combination of 3 and 2 bedrooms with 2.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
701 Mynah Ave
701 Mynah Avenue, McAllen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$790
MOVE IN TODAY WITH ONLY RENT!!!! - Property Id: 301173 Zoned for Gonzalez Elementary, conveniently located near HEB on Trenton Rd.and minutes away from many north McAllen shopping centers.
Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
4924 North E Street
4924 North E Street, McAllen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1774 sqft
Spacious home in a quiet neighborhood with mature trees consisting of 3 bedrooms, 2-car garage, 2 baths, and completely furnished near (walking distance) the renowned Doctors Hospital at Renaissance in the McAllen-Edinburg area.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2820 Wolverine St
2820 Wolverine St, César Chávez, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1134 sqft
Brand new units with luxury finish-out off Canton and Raul Longoria. Its is time to enjoy a large patio and move in to a brand new location. These units are spacious and very well built.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
1403 Kiwi Avenue
1403 West Kiwi Avenue, Pharr, TX
2 Bedrooms
$800
1250 sqft
Privately gated community conveniently located near shopping, restaurants, hospitals, etc. Granite counters, ceramic tile throughout, nicely finished out. Washer & dryer and all appliances included. Home owners association is present.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
7021 North 3rd Street
7021 North 3rd Street, McAllen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1914 sqft
GRANITE COUNTERS, TILE THROUGHOUT LIVING AREAS, STAINLESS APPLIANCES INCLUDED, WASHER/DRYER UNITS INCLUDED, DOUBLE CAR GARAGE. PRIVATELY GATED AND NEXT TO RUNNING TRAILS ON 2ND STREET, MINUTES FROM SHOPPING, EXPRESSWAY, DINING, ETC.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
7029 North 3rd Street
7029 North 3rd Street, McAllen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1914 sqft
GRANITE COUNTERS, TILE THROUGHOUT LIVING AREAS, STAINLESS APPLIANCES INCLUDED, WASHER/DRYER UNITS INCLUDED, DOUBLE CAR GARAGE. PRIVATELY GATED AND NEXT TO RUNNING TRAILS ON 2ND STREET, MINUTES FROM SHOPPING, EXPRESSWAY, DINING, ETC.
Results within 5 miles of Edinburg
Verified
Last updated July 9 at 09:01pm
Contact for Availability
Jackson Place
1701 West Sioux Road, Pharr, TX
1 Bedroom
$875
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$933
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1187 sqft
Jackson Place Apartments, Rio Grande Valley's newest and most sought after address! With our GREAT location, you'll enjoy being minutes away from the best shopping and dining in the area! Jackson Place boasts spacious and cutting edge 1, 2 and 3
