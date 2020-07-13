/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:57 AM
42 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Edinburg, TX
Last updated July 13 at 06:10am
6 Units Available
Residence at Edinburg II
4504 S Professional Dr, Edinburg, TX
Studio
$910
656 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1072 sqft
The Residence at Edinburg is a resort style, luxury apartment community in the City of Edinburg which is within the McAllenBrownsvilleHarlingen metropolitan area.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
47 Units Available
Chaparral Village
Devon Place
4122 Rhonda Drive, Edinburg, TX
1 Bedroom
$890
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,054
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Opening in December 2019, Devon Place in Edinburg, TX, will offer one, two, and three bedroom Apartment Homes for rent. For luxury living in charming Edinburg, look no further than our sparkling new community.
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
7 Units Available
The Residence at Edinburg
4590 S Professional Dr, Edinburg, TX
1 Bedroom
$825
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
946 sqft
The Residence at Edinburg is a resort style, luxury apartment community in the City of Edinburg which is within the McAllenBrownsvilleHarlingen metropolitan area.
Last updated July 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
1001-A Sal Street Rd.
1001 N Sal St, Edinburg, TX
1 Bedroom
$520
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
All Applications Can Only Be Found On Our Website: www.paramountpropertiesmry.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2213 N. Opal St
2213 Opal Street, Edinburg, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1244 sqft
2213 N. Opal St Available 06/01/20 3Bed/2Bath Edinburg TX (Monmack & W. Mile 17 1/2 rd) - Walk Through Tour: https://www.youtube.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
2704 Phoenix St
2704 West Phoenix Street, Edinburg, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
2 Story town home available in the heart of Edinburg!!! A great gated community for any family!! These homes have large private patios and the greenest grass! Don't miss out on this spacious 3 bed 2.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
2402 McLeod Ave
2402 McLeod Ave, Edinburg, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2254 sqft
Available 08/07/20 Luxury, Contemporary and Spacious are the words to describe this unique rental home. 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home located at Jackson Height Subdivision in South Edinburg.
Results within 1 mile of Edinburg
Last updated July 13 at 06:13am
1 Unit Available
Mirabella
4224 N McColl Rd, McAllen, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1070 sqft
Luxury living has a new address in McAllen, TX. Mirabella Apartments provide you with the best features in town.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3605 Valeria St
3605 Valeria St, Hidalgo County, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$790
MOVE IN TODAY!! - Property Id: 137260 Actual address 3605 VALERIA St. Edinburg, TX 78541 Located N of 107 on MonMack RD. passing Chapin St. Subdivision "MonMack Place" will be on the left side hand. APPLY ONLINE! www.rentnowrgv.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1208 W Kiwi Ave
1208 West Kiwi Avenue, Pharr, TX
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$880
MOVE IN DEPOSIT ONLY!! Townhouses are all different, some buildings modern some more traditional, the floorplans are very similar but they do change a bit, all of the buildings are a combination of 3 and 2 bedrooms with 2.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
701 Mynah Ave
701 Mynah Avenue, McAllen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$790
MOVE IN TODAY WITH ONLY RENT!!!! - Property Id: 301173 Zoned for Gonzalez Elementary, conveniently located near HEB on Trenton Rd.and minutes away from many north McAllen shopping centers.
Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
4924 North E Street
4924 North E Street, McAllen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1774 sqft
Spacious home in a quiet neighborhood with mature trees consisting of 3 bedrooms, 2-car garage, 2 baths, and completely furnished near (walking distance) the renowned Doctors Hospital at Renaissance in the McAllen-Edinburg area.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2016 Queens Ave
2016 Queens Avenue, McAllen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1508 sqft
2016 Queens Ave Available 07/01/20 2Bed/2Bath w Office, Upscale Community ( Trenton & 23rd ) - Walk Through Tour: https://youtu.be/IJUMQ0tO0jQ Rent: $1500.00 Deposit: $1500.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2820 Wolverine St
2820 Wolverine St, César Chávez, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1134 sqft
Brand new units with luxury finish-out off Canton and Raul Longoria. Its is time to enjoy a large patio and move in to a brand new location. These units are spacious and very well built.
Results within 5 miles of Edinburg
Last updated July 13 at 06:39am
26 Units Available
Rincon Apartments
3801 N McColl Rd, McAllen, TX
1 Bedroom
$730
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
1033 sqft
Welcome home to Rincon Apartment Homes in McAllen, Texas. A quaint residential neighborhood, centrally located near major shopping centers, local businesses and popular restaurants.
Last updated July 13 at 06:28am
25 Units Available
Hearthstone Apartments
1000 E Vermont Ave, McAllen, TX
Studio
$730
886 sqft
Come home to comfortable, carefree living at Hearthstone Apartments located in beautiful McAllen, TX. Open floor plans coupled with beautiful features define the unique lifestyle only found at our community.
Last updated July 9 at 09:01pm
Contact for Availability
Jackson Place
1701 West Sioux Road, Pharr, TX
1 Bedroom
$875
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$933
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1187 sqft
Jackson Place Apartments, Rio Grande Valley's newest and most sought after address! With our GREAT location, you'll enjoy being minutes away from the best shopping and dining in the area! Jackson Place boasts spacious and cutting edge 1, 2 and 3
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
La Paloma
1601 W Jackson Ave
1601 Jackson Avenue, McAllen, TX
1 Bedroom
$650
800 sqft
MOVE INTO THIS COMFY HOME WITH ONLY RENT!! - Property Id: 312129 1601 W JACKSON AVE MCALLEN , TX 78501 Move in today! This home is located near multiple shopping centers, restaurants, and ,more! This house is 800 SqFt and has a paved, fenced
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
2 Units Available
Paseo del Sol Apartments
2501 Hibiscus Avenue, McAllen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$725
850 sqft
This spacious garden apartment features an open floor plan with combination Living/dining/ kitchen. The Apartment building is quite and peaceful with Beautiful and colorful Landscaping. Two picnic areas with grills.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
800 W Bronze St
800 W Bronze Dr, Pharr, TX
2 Bedrooms
$700
MOVE IN WITH ONLY $700 TODAY!!! - Property Id: 148539 Private Street Bronze off Sugar Rd. between Pecan and Nolana. In the best area of Pharr/McAllen close to major streets and access to Expwy 281. Community with beautiful landscape.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Tierra Del Sol
2516 Flamingo Cir
2516 Flamingo Circle, McAllen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great home located in McAllen, perfect location close to major city avenues and commercial plazas.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2920 N 51st st
2920 North 51st Street, McAllen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1572 sqft
3 Bed/2 Bath Townhome in Mcallen TX Now Available! - Walk Through Tour: https://www.youtube.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7114 Venus Dr
7114 Venus Dr, Hidalgo County, TX
2 Bedrooms
$650
3350 sqft
MOVE IN TODAY WITH 2 WEEKS FREE!! - Property Id: 229824 Located off of Canton and Tower Rd.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Clocktower Village
2501 N I St
2501 North I Street, McAllen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$830
MOVE IN DEPOSIT ONLY!! 2501 N. I St. McAllen TX 78501 Be amazed at these double height decorative ceilings in family room and dining area and a beautiful second floor unit with two bedrooms two baths upstairs.
