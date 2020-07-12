Apartment List
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:54 PM

61 Apartments for rent in Edinburg, TX with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Edinburg apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a privat...




Last updated July 12 at 06:23pm
6 Units Available
Residence at Edinburg II
4504 S Professional Dr, Edinburg, TX
Studio
$910
656 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1072 sqft
The Residence at Edinburg is a resort style, luxury apartment community in the City of Edinburg which is within the McAllenBrownsvilleHarlingen metropolitan area.




Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm

47 Units Available
Chaparral Village
Devon Place
4122 Rhonda Drive, Edinburg, TX
1 Bedroom
$890
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,054
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Opening in December 2019, Devon Place in Edinburg, TX, will offer one, two, and three bedroom Apartment Homes for rent. For luxury living in charming Edinburg, look no further than our sparkling new community.




Last updated July 12 at 06:04pm
7 Units Available
The Residence at Edinburg
4590 S Professional Dr, Edinburg, TX
1 Bedroom
$825
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
946 sqft
The Residence at Edinburg is a resort style, luxury apartment community in the City of Edinburg which is within the McAllenBrownsvilleHarlingen metropolitan area.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
418 Newport Ave
418 Newport Ave, Edinburg, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1400 sqft
MOVE IN WITH ONLY RENT!!! - Property Id: 156678 Over 1,400 sq ft brand new construction each for you to enjoy! Units feature porcelain tile floors, granite counters, laminate wood vinyl floors, master walk-in closet, beautiful stainless steel

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
419 Carlisle Avenue
419 Carlisle Ave, Edinburg, TX
2 Bedrooms
$830
3960 sqft
2BED/2BATH AVAILABLE FOR LEASE LOCATED IN MON MACK LANDING. THIS PROPERTY IS LOCATED IN A GATED COMMUNITY JUST OFF HWY 107 (UNIVERSITY RD) & MONMACK IN EDINBURG.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 08:59pm
1 Unit Available
1001-A Sal Street Rd.
1001 N Sal St, Edinburg, TX
1 Bedroom
$520
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
All Applications Can Only Be Found On Our Website: www.paramountpropertiesmry.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 08:59pm
1 Unit Available
2218 Moonlight Lane - 1
2218 West Moonlight Lane, Edinburg, TX
3 Bedrooms
$900
1200 sqft
Neutral Colors and Open Concept Style apartment with walk in closets, all kitchen appliances as well as washer and dryer, Tub/shower combos in bathrooms, private fence patio, and carport. Located in North Edinburg and minutes away from UTRGV.

1 of 15

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
2704 Phoenix St
2704 West Phoenix Street, Edinburg, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
2 Story town home available in the heart of Edinburg!!! A great gated community for any family!! These homes have large private patios and the greenest grass! Don't miss out on this spacious 3 bed 2.
Results within 1 mile of Edinburg




Last updated July 12 at 06:07pm
1 Unit Available
Mirabella
4224 N McColl Rd, McAllen, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1070 sqft
Luxury living has a new address in McAllen, TX. Mirabella Apartments provide you with the best features in town.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3605 Valeria St
3605 Valeria St, Hidalgo County, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$790
MOVE IN TODAY!! - Property Id: 137260 Actual address 3605 VALERIA St. Edinburg, TX 78541 Located N of 107 on MonMack RD. passing Chapin St. Subdivision "MonMack Place" will be on the left side hand. APPLY ONLINE! www.rentnowrgv.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1208 W Kiwi Ave
1208 West Kiwi Avenue, Pharr, TX
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$880
MOVE IN DEPOSIT ONLY!! Townhouses are all different, some buildings modern some more traditional, the floorplans are very similar but they do change a bit, all of the buildings are a combination of 3 and 2 bedrooms with 2.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
701 Mynah Ave
701 Mynah Avenue, McAllen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$790
MOVE IN TODAY WITH ONLY RENT!!!! - Property Id: 301173 Zoned for Gonzalez Elementary, conveniently located near HEB on Trenton Rd.and minutes away from many north McAllen shopping centers.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
4924 North E Street
4924 North E Street, McAllen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1774 sqft
Spacious home in a quiet neighborhood with mature trees consisting of 3 bedrooms, 2-car garage, 2 baths, and completely furnished near (walking distance) the renowned Doctors Hospital at Renaissance in the McAllen-Edinburg area.

1 of 11

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2820 Wolverine St
2820 Wolverine St, César Chávez, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1134 sqft
Brand new units with luxury finish-out off Canton and Raul Longoria. Its is time to enjoy a large patio and move in to a brand new location. These units are spacious and very well built.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
North Ridge Park
216 East Xenops Avenue
216 East Xenops Avenue, McAllen, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2159 sqft
Spacious beauty nestled in coveted Northridge Park in north Mcallen. Beautifully landscaped 4bd/2bth/2car garage brick veener home with sparkling pool.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
7021 North 3rd Street
7021 North 3rd Street, McAllen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1914 sqft
GRANITE COUNTERS, TILE THROUGHOUT LIVING AREAS, STAINLESS APPLIANCES INCLUDED, WASHER/DRYER UNITS INCLUDED, DOUBLE CAR GARAGE. PRIVATELY GATED AND NEXT TO RUNNING TRAILS ON 2ND STREET, MINUTES FROM SHOPPING, EXPRESSWAY, DINING, ETC.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
7029 North 3rd Street
7029 North 3rd Street, McAllen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1914 sqft
GRANITE COUNTERS, TILE THROUGHOUT LIVING AREAS, STAINLESS APPLIANCES INCLUDED, WASHER/DRYER UNITS INCLUDED, DOUBLE CAR GARAGE. PRIVATELY GATED AND NEXT TO RUNNING TRAILS ON 2ND STREET, MINUTES FROM SHOPPING, EXPRESSWAY, DINING, ETC.
Results within 5 miles of Edinburg




Last updated July 12 at 06:33pm
26 Units Available
Rincon Apartments
3801 N McColl Rd, McAllen, TX
1 Bedroom
$730
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
1033 sqft
Welcome home to Rincon Apartment Homes in McAllen, Texas. A quaint residential neighborhood, centrally located near major shopping centers, local businesses and popular restaurants.




Last updated July 12 at 06:04pm
25 Units Available
Hearthstone Apartments
1000 E Vermont Ave, McAllen, TX
Studio
$730
886 sqft
Come home to comfortable, carefree living at Hearthstone Apartments located in beautiful McAllen, TX. Open floor plans coupled with beautiful features define the unique lifestyle only found at our community.




Last updated July 9 at 09:01pm
Contact for Availability
Jackson Place
1701 West Sioux Road, Pharr, TX
1 Bedroom
$875
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$933
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1187 sqft
Jackson Place Apartments, Rio Grande Valley's newest and most sought after address! With our GREAT location, you'll enjoy being minutes away from the best shopping and dining in the area! Jackson Place boasts spacious and cutting edge 1, 2 and 3

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
2 Units Available
Paseo del Sol Apartments
2501 Hibiscus Avenue, McAllen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$725
850 sqft
This spacious garden apartment features an open floor plan with combination Living/dining/ kitchen. The Apartment building is quite and peaceful with Beautiful and colorful Landscaping. Two picnic areas with grills.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
4024 Dunlin Avenue
4024 Dunlin Avenue, McAllen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1579 sqft
PERFECT LOCATION, This 3 bedroom/2 bathroom home sits on a corner lot with side, 2 garage entry. Split concept home with master bedroom away from the kids. Master bathroom features double vanity, garden tub, separate shower and walk in closets.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
Ponderosa
3617 N 32nd Street
3617 North 32nd Street, McAllen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1536 sqft
Home for Rent in McAllen! The home is 3/2/2+2cp. Corner lot with rear garage and 2 carport on the back. Nice neighborhood. Big master bath area with Jacuzzi, granite countertops, and high ceilings.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
5137 Lost Creek Lane
5137 Lost Creek Ln, Hidalgo County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1704 sqft
The Escondido neighborhood you dreamed of, with quiet tree lined streets, new, well kept homes and lawns, friendly people and children laughing. The BRAND NEW house has 4 bedroom, 3 bath, 2 car garage.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Edinburg, TX

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Edinburg apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

