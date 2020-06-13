/
/
palm valley
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:29 PM
18 Apartments for rent in Palm Valley, TX📍
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1400 Palm Valley Dr W Apt 9
1400 Palm Valley Drive West, Palm Valley, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1127 sqft
Elegant 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo completely furnished and walking steps to Harlingen Country Club!. Beautiful flooring and updated kitchen with pass through to living/dining area.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1721 Brazo Cir
1721 Brazo Cir, Palm Valley, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Exceptional 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in coveted Harlingen Country Club area. Newly renovated with upgraded appliances, custom cabinetry, granite counter tops and all new flooring throughout Second living area features vaulted ceilings.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
700 E PALM VALLEY DR.
700 Palm Valley Dr E, Palm Valley, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2689 sqft
BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED!! This home in the Harlingen Country Club is in fabulous condition and features a nicely updated interior with Granite Countertops and Tile Floors throughout the home.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
302 W PALM VALLEY DR.
302 Palm Valley Dr W, Palm Valley, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1902 sqft
SUPER NICE HOME in the HARLINGEN COUNTRY CLUB FOR RENT! This 3/2 did NOT flood in June of 2019. It has a very nice yard and has a great fairway view.
Results within 5 miles of Palm Valley
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
9 Units Available
Valor at Harlingen
902 S Palm Court Dr, Harlingen, TX
1 Bedroom
$805
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located near I-2 and I-69E. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, all with high ceilings, walk-in closets, patio/balconies and granite-like countertops. Amenities include a pool, fitness center and Internet cafe. Parking available for a fee.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
613 N 3rd St
613 North 3rd Street, Harlingen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$700
1010 sqft
Cute older home features large open floor plan, jacuzzi style bath tub in master bathroom, new tile and interior paint throughout. Nearby schools include Austin Elementary, Memorial and Harlingen High School. To schedule a viewing call Mason and Co.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
921 E Sul Ross Ave
921 East Sul Ross Avenue, Harlingen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$875
Available 07/01/20 Lovely older home newly remodled with new tile throughout, accent architectural wall, all new double paned windows, new AC and plumbing as well. For more information please contact 956-423-4444 ext 103 (RLNE5198514)
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1618 Adkins Dr
1618 Adkins Dr, Harlingen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$625
. Great location and covered parking. New tile throughout and updated walk in shower. Freshly painted inside and out and large backyard area. No Pets Allowed (RLNE2523628)
1 of 13
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1616 Adkins Dr
1616 Adkins Dr, Harlingen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$625
. Great location and covered parking. New tile throughout and updated walk in shower. Freshly painted inside and out and large backyard area. No Pets Allowed (RLNE2523628)
1 of 13
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
2 Units Available
1624 Adkins Dr
1624 Adkins Dr, Harlingen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$625
1050 sqft
. Great location and covered parking. New tile throughout and updated walk in shower. Freshly painted inside and out and large backyard area. No Pets Allowed (RLNE2523628)
1 of 10
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Sunset Suites
501 S 4th St, Harlingen, TX
1 Bedroom
$500
Newly Remodeled Apartment, laminate floors, new stove and refrigerator. In the center of Harlingen, Texas It's very private, very cozy, very nice... No Pets Allowed (RLNE3295259)
Results within 10 miles of Palm Valley
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 06:30pm
17 Units Available
Reata Apartments
3102 Haine Dr, Harlingen, TX
1 Bedroom
$720
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
1019 sqft
Welcome home to Reata Apartment Homes in Harlingen, Texas. We are conveniently located near state highways for a smooth commute to Corpus Christi, Brownsville and up the Rio Grande Valley.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 06:10pm
1 Unit Available
Cornerstone
2115 E Vinson Ave, Harlingen, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$875
867 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cornerstone Apartments has an ideal location on the north side of Harlingen, where casual elegance and comfort meet. Cornerstone offers quality living for those who prefer to relax quietly and those with an active lifestyle.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6314 Guinevere Drive
6314 Guinevere, Harlingen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1600 sqft
Mid-Century and Contemporary Modern Duplex Home 2 Bedroom / 2.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
382 S SAM HOUSTON
382 South Sam Houston Boulevard, San Benito, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
2334 sqft
SPACIOUS HOME THAT CAN BE LEASED FOR COMMERCIAL USE OR COMBO. HOME BASED BUSINESS WOULD ALSO WORK.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
2813 QUAIL RUN
2813 Quail Run St, Harlingen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$975
1480 sqft
Ready for new tenant. Newly painted throughout. New fans and fixtures. Includes refrigerator, electric range, dishwasher and laundry area with connections for side by side washer and dryer. New tile in living room area.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
1608 Sam Houston Dr. -G-06
1608 Sam Houston Drive, Harlingen, TX
1 Bedroom
$570
675 sqft
171 Unit Multi-Family Apartment Complex 171 Unit Multi-Family Apartment Complex
1 of 9
Last updated February 13 at 11:29am
1 Unit Available
2005 E Austin Ave
2005 East Austin Avenue, Harlingen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$950
1400 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom, 1.5 home in Excellent Harlingen location, close to Sunshine Strip and the Loop. Separate living and dining room, tiled flooring throughout and galley kitchen with breakfast bar.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Palm Valley rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,330.
Some of the colleges located in the Palm Valley area include Texas Southmost College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Palm Valley from include Brownsville, McAllen, Mission, Edinburg, and Harlingen.