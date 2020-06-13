151 Apartments for rent in Mission, TX

/
mission
Mission
17 Units Available
Las Misiones
3807 Plantation Blvd, Mission, TX
1 Bedroom
$845
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1359 sqft
Designer finishes throughout this community. Minutes from Sharyland Schools and the parks. On-site amenities include a resort-style pool, beautiful landscaping and a playground. Apartments feature gourmet kitchens and cathedral ceilings.
9 Units Available
The Plantation Apartments
4405 S Shary Rd, Mission, TX
1 Bedroom
$825
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,009
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1443 sqft
The Plantation Apartments in Mission, Texas offer a variety of luxurious one, two and three bedroom floor plans designed to perfectly fit your lifestyle.
Mission
8 Units Available
Plantation Phase II
4405 South Shary Road, Mission, TX
1 Bedroom
$820
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
1049 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1443 sqft
The Plantation Apartments in Mission, Texas offer a variety of luxurious one, two and three bedroom floor plans designed to perfectly fit your lifestyle.
Mission
7 Units Available
The Reserve at Cimarron
2417 Colorado St, Mission, TX
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,071
1001 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1269 sqft
The Reserve at Cimarron offers a premier address for the best luxury apartments in Mission, TX. Our spacious one, two, and three bedroom floor plans have been specially designed to provide you with the maximum amount of space and comfort.
2 Units Available
2010 Miroslava Ave Apt 10
2010 Miroslava Avenue, Mission, TX
1 Bedroom
$530
3 Bedrooms
$775
MOVE IN TODAY!! Located on Mile 2 and almost at the corner of Hill Crest Dr., these apartments are close to a wide variety of stores and restaurants off of Pecan (Griffin Parkway), Conway and La Homa. Possibly zoned for Lloyd M.
1 Unit Available
1906 Jim Schroeder
1906 Jim Schroder Dr, Mission, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
2036 sqft
Mission Texas-Beautiful home for lease - Now taking applications Move to the Gated Summerwood Manor! Peaceful surrounded by Beautiful homes. This home has an open floor concept with special details throughout.
1 Unit Available
3204 Anita St
3204 Anita Street, Mission, TX
2 Bedrooms
$620
1100 sqft
MOVE IN WITH 2 WEEKS FREE!!! Move into these SUPER SPACIOUS units today with modern kitchen cabinets and layout this unit will make you feel at home!! These units are located in a great community with police officers on site near supermarkets,
1 Unit Available
3200 Anita St Apt 1
3200 Anita Street, Mission, TX
2 Bedrooms
$620
1100 sqft
MOVE IN WITH 2 WEEKS FREE!!! Move into these SUPER SPACIOUS units today with modern kitchen cabinets and layout this unit will make you feel at home!!These townhouses have an open concept downstairs for all and any decor! Upstairs has an amazing
1 Unit Available
713 Lake View Dr
713 Lake View Dr, Mission, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1875 sqft
3B/2B Fully Furnished in Golf Course Community Mission TX - Check the Full listing at KeyrenterSouthTexas.com for all details. *Other terms fees and conditions may apply. Walk Through Tour: https://www.youtube.
1 Unit Available
2210 E 1st St
2210 E 1st St, Mission, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
3 Bedrooms
Ask
LUXURY TOWN-HOME MOVE IN TODAY!! - Property Id: 186255 Aqua Luxury Living is a brand new and luxurious private community with lush landscape, modern pool, spacious club house, playground and jogging trails. Conveniently located off Shary Rd.
1 Unit Available
1911 Audrey Drive
1911 Audrey Drive, Mission, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
3047 sqft
Amazing home in a corner lot in The Oaks at Cimarron!! This beautiful home counts with 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths and 1 half bathroom. Great open concept and a very spacious kitchen. Garage was converted into a huge family room.
1 Unit Available
2320 Harmony Lane
2320 Harmony Ln, Mission, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1582 sqft
Brand new and beautiful gated 2 story Condominium located near restaurants. Includes refrigerator, stove, microwave, washer & dryer.
1 Unit Available
2603 San Esteban Street
2603 San Esteban Street, Mission, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2121 sqft
BEAUTIFUL HOUSE WITH GREAT FLOOR PLAN OPEN CONCEPT HIGH CEILINGS, TILE FLOORS, GRANITE KITCHEN COUNTERTOPS AND BATHS .... WALKING DISTANCE TO SHIMOTSU ELEMENTRY AND B.L. GREY JUNIOR HIGH SHOOL NICE AND QUITE NEIGHBORHOOD...
1 Unit Available
813 Travis Street
813 Travis St, Mission, TX
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1230 sqft
BEAUTIFUL LUXURY FULLY FURNISHED CONDO IN A VERY GOOD LOCATION!!!!!!! This amazing condo has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, granite countertops, very nice tile and with a relaxing balcony.
1 Unit Available
3600 Denia Court
3600 Denia Ct, Mission, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
2786 sqft
Amazing home at Las Villas at Lago Escondido, one of the few gated communities at Sharyland Plantation Village, this home is one of the biggest houses at the community, just half a block from the swimming pool, this one is just for Las Villas
1 Unit Available
3401 San Diego
3401 San Diego, Mission, TX
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
3482 sqft
Charming Spanish Transitional Custom home in Sharyland Plantations gated exclusive community of San Marino. 4 Bedrooms, 3.5 Bathrooms, 3482 sq. ft, hardwood floors, gorgeous modern finishes throughout.
1 Unit Available
706 San Angel Street
706 San Angel St, Mission, TX
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1632 sqft
Beautiful Townhouse Strategically locate close to the expressway and shary rd, Everything is close by, Walmart , Heb, CVS etc.
1 Unit Available
3003 San Sebastian Street
3003 San Sebastian, Mission, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2557 sqft
This meticulously maintained home offers 4 sizable bedrooms & 3.5 baths, and 3 living areas. Over-sized gourmet kitchen with views to a grand 2-story family room. Downstairs master suite.
1 Unit Available
1707 Jonathon Drive
1707 Jonathon Drive, Mission, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2339 sqft
Beautiful one story home, with huge backyard & bonus room, a lot of natural light through all this spacious home!! nice high ceilings, and great location!! easy access to the expressway & very close to the hospital, schools, grocery stores, gas
1 Unit Available
3902 Santa Veronica Street
3902 Santa Veronica, Mission, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2302 sqft
Are you moving to Sharyland Plantation in Mission Texas, this very well kept one story home will be great for you and your loved ones. Decorated ceilings and split floor plan.
1 Unit Available
1903 E 21st Street
1903 East 21st Street, Mission, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1768 sqft
Very nice and cozy home, with a split floor plan, 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Large family area and covered patio. Sharyland schools.
1 Unit Available
4302 Santa Olivia Street
4302 Santa Olivia, Mission, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2903 sqft
Moving to Mission, TX and you need to rent for 1 or 2 years, this is the right house for you and your loved ones. One story home with 4 bedrooms and 3 bull baths, at a walking distance to schools and parks.
1 Unit Available
2913 San Rodrigo
2913 San Rodrigo, Mission, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2808 sqft
House For Rent In Sharyland Plantation!!! This property features 4 Bedrooms and 3.5 Bathrooms, granite countertops, nice backyard. Close to shops, restaurants and entertainment. Sharyland ISD. Close to International bridge
1 Unit Available
1813 Pecos
1813 Pecos Street, Mission, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2947 sqft
One story home in a private gated subdivision minutes from shopping, restaurants, movie theater and entertainment! This home is spacious, with amazing built-in closets, large kitchen, sparkling granite throughout, marble and hardwood floors, formal
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Mission, the median rent is $610 for a studio, $614 for a 1-bedroom, $797 for a 2-bedroom, and $998 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Mission, check out our monthly Mission Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Mission area include Texas Southmost College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Mission from include Brownsville, McAllen, Edinburg, Harlingen, and Pharr.