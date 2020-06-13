146 Apartments for rent in McAllen, TX

Neighborhood Breakdown

Del Palmas Historic District. This block has blossomed with a few dozen bars and clubs, art galleries, and live music venues comparable to Austin's 6th Street or the Bourbon Street of New Orleans. You can also meander through neighborhood parks, great restaurants and coffee shops, as well as stop by the nearby mall.

Los Encinos Del Norte. Filled with luxury apartments, with amenities.

Violet Avenue. Rarely do you find such a coveted location at such an affordable price. Here, you can enjoy a walkable neighborhood, complete with parks, eats, book stores, bars, and the International Museum of Art.

Waterwalk. It's a convenient enough location, walking distance to movies and restaurants, and just a couple of minutes to downtown and shopping at the mall.

Emerald Point. Variety of living options, from mansions, trailer parks, townhomes, to apartments.

Chesterfield. You can try your hand at martial arts, gymnastics, and dance without ever leaving the neighborhood. You will see cake shops and tattoo parlors on the same block. All located in this charmingly eclectic neighborhood.

Westway Avenue. Close to the airport. Lots of thrift shopping, and organic eats.

Look to the Future

While McAllen has grown a lot in the past few years, it is still continuing to develop. There are bright and sunny days ahead!

-By Katy Comal