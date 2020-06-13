Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:26 PM

146 Apartments for rent in McAllen, TX

Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
27 Units Available
Rincon Apartments
3801 N McColl Rd, McAllen, TX
1 Bedroom
$730
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
1033 sqft
Welcome home to Rincon Apartment Homes in McAllen, Texas. A quaint residential neighborhood, centrally located near major shopping centers, local businesses and popular restaurants.
Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
25 Units Available
Hearthstone Apartments
1000 E Vermont Ave, McAllen, TX
Studio
$730
886 sqft
Come home to comfortable, carefree living at Hearthstone Apartments located in beautiful McAllen, TX. Open floor plans coupled with beautiful features define the unique lifestyle only found at our community.
Last updated June 13 at 12:33pm
3 Units Available
Mirabella
4224 N McColl Rd, McAllen, TX
1 Bedroom
$920
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1070 sqft
Luxury living has a new address in McAllen, TX. Mirabella Apartments provide you with the best features in town.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1422 West Gardenia Avenue
1422 Gardenia Avenue, McAllen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1556 sqft
Beautiful and well maintained - 3 Bedroom + Study/Office/ 2 bath home with huge backyard. Ceramic tile floors throughout home. Nice large bedrooms and living area. Huge backyard. Landlord pays for lawn maintenance and mowing twice a month.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5400 N Ware Rd # 30
5400 N Ware Rd, McAllen, TX
Studio
$1,500
1000 sqft
LEASE THIS COMMERCIAL SPACE TODAY!!! - Property Id: 267036 Prime location off newly expandedWareRd. & Dove Ave in North McAllen. Aprox 1000 SF of retail or office former CRICKET STORE space with beautiful and spacious floorplan.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2029 S. 40th St
2029 South 40th Street, McAllen, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2114 sqft
4Bed/3Bath now Available in Mcallen TX! ( Ware rd just south of Expresway 83) - Rent: $2000.00 Deposit: $2000.00 Video Tour: https://youtu.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2920 N 51st st
2920 North 51st Street, McAllen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1572 sqft
2920 N 51st st Available 07/01/20 3 Bed/2 Bath Townhome in Mcallen TX Now Available! - Walk Through Tour: https://www.youtube.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1320 N 10th St Ste 150
1320 North 10th Street, McAllen, TX
Studio
$1,800
LEASE THIS COMMERCIAL SPACE TODAY!! - Property Id: 242929 Great office location off 10th and Nyssa in McAllen. Modern office space with frontage to 10th st. Close to major banks, restaurants and shopping centers.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
600 W Fern Ave Apt 19
600 Fern Avenue, McAllen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
MOVE IN 2 WEEKS FREE!! Call our office for more info!!!!! 956-627-5529/ 956-627-5506 TEXT: 956-432-9507 / 956-342-1023 Beautiful, Clean 2 bedroom 1 bathroom Condominium Fully Furnished 600 Fern is a beautiful private community with landscape and

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Clocktower Village
1 Unit Available
2501 N I St
2501 North I Street, McAllen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$830
1095 sqft
FREE 40" LED HDTV WITH A 12 MONTH LEASE!! 2501 N. I St. McAllen TX 78501 Be amazed at these double height decorative ceilings in family room and dining area and a beautiful second floor unit with two bedrooms two baths upstairs.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1806 Rice Ave
1806 Rice Avenue, McAllen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1650 sqft
1806 Rice Ave Available 07/01/20 3Bed/2Bath in Upscale neighborhood ( 23rd & Freddy Gonzalez ) - Rent: $1,6500.0 Deposit: $1,650.00 Video Tour: https://youtu.be/xmcU98nrXmw Upscale 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home for rent in Mcallen Texas.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Waterwalk
1 Unit Available
116 E Shasta Ave
116 East Shasta Avenue, McAllen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
Great house for rent, include community pool, tennis court, 2 bed, 2 bath , beautiful neighborhood (water walk) near to nolana ave. (RLNE3549648)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
2 Units Available
Paseo del Sol Apartments
2501 Hibiscus Avenue, McAllen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$725
850 sqft
This spacious garden apartment features an open floor plan with combination Living/dining/ kitchen. The Apartment building is quite and peaceful with Beautiful and colorful Landscaping. Two picnic areas with grills.

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Tierra Del Sol
1 Unit Available
2516 Flamingo Cir
2516 Flamingo Circle, McAllen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great home located in McAllen, perfect location close to major city avenues and commercial plazas.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3916 Daffodil Ave
3916 Daffodil Avenue, McAllen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1687 sqft
TownHouse For Rent - Property Id: 266504 Perfect location in McAllen 3bedrooms and 21/2 full bathroom upstairs and Tile floors (no carpet), neutral colors and very clean unit ready to move in.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6705 N 5th St
6705 North 5th Street, McAllen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
MOVE IN TODAY!! - Property Id: 290601 Come see this excellent townhouse in a very desirable area in north McAllen.Ceiling fans, modern bathrooms, and amazing fixtures with LED lights are just a few features on this amazing home.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
508 W Expressway 83
508 West Expressway 83, McAllen, TX
Studio
$3,100
2047 sqft
LEASE THIS OFFICE SPACE TODAY!! - Property Id: 243473 Located in an excellent area North of the expressway 83 in front of major hospitals, and amazing restaurants! Includes a HUGE pylon sign on the expressway to be used to advertise your company

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Los Amigos
1 Unit Available
1021 E La Cantera Ave 3
1021 E La Cantera Ave, McAllen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
MOVE INTO THIS LUXURY TOWN-HOME TODAY!!! - Property Id: 203707 Move into this luxurious townhouse today!! With 3 bedrooms and 2.

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
1401 W. Dove Avenue - 62
1401 Dove Avenue, McAllen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$700
796 sqft
Welcome to north McAllen, the flourishing side of our city. We welcome you to visit our newly remodeled apartments. We are under new ownership and management. Surrounded by important streets such as 10th St, Dove Avenue, Bicentennial/2nd St.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
1515 S 16th Avenue
1515 South 16th Street, McAllen, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$850
1050 sqft
GATED PARKING, PRIVATE AND BEST APT IS LOCATED ON FIRST FLOOR, LOTS OF NATURAL LIGHT, COVERED PATIO, APPLIANCES INCLUDED, WASHER AND DRYER CLOSET, GREAT LOCATION, COMFORTABLE AND SPACIOUS, SCHEDULE YOUR SHOWING TODAY!

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Chateau Heights
1 Unit Available
3100 S 2nd Street
3100 South Colonel Rowe Boulevard, McAllen, TX
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
3407 sqft
Looking for a spacious 2 story 4 bedroom 4 bath home to lease? This home has great amenities including a pool and tennis privileges . A perfect home that offers plenty of space to entertain and enjoy family time by the pool.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Ponderosa
1 Unit Available
3401 W Gardenia Avenue
3401 Gardenia Avenue, McAllen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1752 sqft
Well maintained home located near shopping, food, and McAllen Public Library. The home offers 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, and an office. Nice corner lot with sizable back yard.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
4217 Colbath Avenue
4217 Colbath Avenue, McAllen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1168 sqft
This beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo is MOVE IN READY! Open Kitchen to Dining Area and Living Room plus a large balcony patio for viewing the sunsets and enjoying the breeze.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
808 S 5th Street
808 South 5th Street, McAllen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1900 sqft
Spacious townhouse in the Beautiful Villas Del Tesoro gated community. This home Features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2 car garage, access to the community pool, gym, and green areas. Landscape included on the rent.

Median Rent in McAllen

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in McAllen is $619, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $804.
Studio
$615
1 Bed
$619
2 Beds
$804
3+ Beds
$1,006
City GuideMcAllen
McAllen, Texas Renter's Guide

McAllen is located in the deep, deep south. It is a border town that has its own culture.

Public Transportation. McAllen has good enough public transportation system to not require a car (a rarity in Texas.) The McAllen Express Transit (MET) can get you around town for $1, or $0.50 for students.

Neighborhood Breakdown

Del Palmas Historic District. This block has blossomed with a few dozen bars and clubs, art galleries, and live music venues comparable to Austin's 6th Street or the Bourbon Street of New Orleans. You can also meander through neighborhood parks, great restaurants and coffee shops, as well as stop by the nearby mall.

Los Encinos Del Norte. Filled with luxury apartments, with amenities.

Violet Avenue. Rarely do you find such a coveted location at such an affordable price. Here, you can enjoy a walkable neighborhood, complete with parks, eats, book stores, bars, and the International Museum of Art.

Waterwalk. It's a convenient enough location, walking distance to movies and restaurants, and just a couple of minutes to downtown and shopping at the mall.

Emerald Point. Variety of living options, from mansions, trailer parks, townhomes, to apartments.

Chesterfield. You can try your hand at martial arts, gymnastics, and dance without ever leaving the neighborhood. You will see cake shops and tattoo parlors on the same block. All located in this charmingly eclectic neighborhood.

Westway Avenue. Close to the airport. Lots of thrift shopping, and organic eats.

Look to the Future

While McAllen has grown a lot in the past few years, it is still continuing to develop. There are bright and sunny days ahead!

-By Katy Comal

June 2020 McAllen Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 McAllen Rent Report. McAllen rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the McAllen rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

McAllen rent trends were flat over the past month

McAllen rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased slightly by 1.4% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in McAllen stand at $619 for a one-bedroom apartment and $804 for a two-bedroom. McAllen's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Texas

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of McAllen, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Texas, 7 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Austin is the most expensive of all Texas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,461; of the 10 largest cities in Texas that we have data for, Laredo and San Antonio, where two-bedrooms go for $843 and $1,076, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.5% and -0.1%).
    • El Paso, Arlington, and Corpus Christi have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.1%, 1.6%, and 1.3%, respectively).

    McAllen rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in McAllen, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. McAllen is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • McAllen's median two-bedroom rent of $804 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.4% increase in McAllen.
    • While McAllen's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in McAllen than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in McAllen.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in McAllen?
    In McAllen, the median rent is $615 for a studio, $619 for a 1-bedroom, $804 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,006 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in McAllen, check out our monthly McAllen Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around McAllen?
    Some of the colleges located in the McAllen area include Texas Southmost College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to McAllen?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to McAllen from include Brownsville, Mission, Edinburg, Harlingen, and Pharr.

