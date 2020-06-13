Apartment List
44 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Edinburg, TX

Finding an apartment in Edinburg that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog a... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Chaparral Village
53 Units Available
Devon Place
4122 Rhonda Drive, Edinburg, TX
1 Bedroom
$890
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,054
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Opening in December 2019, Devon Place in Edinburg, TX, will offer one, two, and three bedroom Apartment Homes for rent. For luxury living in charming Edinburg, look no further than our sparkling new community.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:01pm
8 Units Available
The Residence at Edinburg
4590 S Professional Dr, Edinburg, TX
1 Bedroom
$825
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
946 sqft
The Residence at Edinburg is a resort style, luxury apartment community in the City of Edinburg which is within the McAllenBrownsvilleHarlingen metropolitan area.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:27pm
5 Units Available
Residence at Edinburg II
4504 S Professional Dr, Edinburg, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
1072 sqft
The Residence at Edinburg is a resort style, luxury apartment community in the City of Edinburg which is within the McAllenBrownsvilleHarlingen metropolitan area.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1409 Tampa St
1409 North Tampa Street, Edinburg, TX
3 Bedrooms
$800
Actual Address: 1409 TAMPA ST EDINBURG, TX 78541 MOVE IN WITH 2 WEEKS FREE!!!! 3 BEDROOM/ 2 BATHS RENT $800/ DEP $600 Move into these amazing units in Edinburg, TX!Located near UTRGV and the expressway for easy access to great restauranta,

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
512 Newport Ave Apt 1
512 Newport Ave, Edinburg, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
MOVE IN NOW WITH DEPOSIT ONLY!!! FREE RENT FOR MONTH OF SEPTEMBER!! Beautiful Townhouse MUST SEE!!! Call us Today!!! New 3 BEDROOM 2.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
2 Units Available
1923 Lemon Tree Ct
1923 Lemon Tree Ct, Edinburg, TX
2 Bedrooms
$975
MOVE IN WITH JUST RENT!!!! Actual address: 2005 Lemon Tree Ct Edinburg, Tx ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED (Refrigerator, stove, washer and dryer) Lemon Tree Court Edinburg TX Great location Off Freddy Gonzalez and Closner, behind Stadium Field at Dawson

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4307 W La Guardia Ln
4307 Guardia Avenue, Edinburg, TX
2 Bedrooms
$690
918 sqft
SUMMER IS NEAR SPECIAL! MOVE IN NOW GET 1 WEEK FREE!! ONLY 1 LEFT Call us during regular business hours easy to see! Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartment for a low rent and deposit. Washer, dryer, fridge and stove included in the unit.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
604 S Logan Dr
604 Logan Drive, Edinburg, TX
2 Bedrooms
$690
MOVE IN TODAY WITH ONLY RENT! - Property Id: 156677 These 2 bedroom, 2 baths is located off of 10th St. and Sprague, centralized between north McAllen and Edinburg.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
410 Downing Avenue
410 Downing Ave, Edinburg, TX
2 Bedrooms
$925
3960 sqft
Looking for modern living in a new gated community close to UTRGV, Trenton & 10th St Shops, HEB, Walmart and tons of Restaurants? Come see this 2 bed/2 bath apartments with a state of the art security system and all appliances included! Beautiful

1 of 43

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2213 N. Opal St
2213 Opal Street, Edinburg, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1244 sqft
2213 N. Opal St Available 06/01/20 3Bed/2Bath Edinburg TX (Monmack & W. Mile 17 1/2 rd) - Walk Through Tour: https://www.youtube.

1 of 15

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
2704 Phoenix St
2704 West Phoenix Street, Edinburg, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
2 Story town home available in the heart of Edinburg!!! A great gated community for any family!! These homes have large private patios and the greenest grass! Don't miss out on this spacious 3 bed 2.
Results within 1 mile of Edinburg
Mirabella

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:44pm
3 Units Available
Mirabella
4224 N McColl Rd, McAllen, TX
1 Bedroom
$920
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1070 sqft
Luxury living has a new address in McAllen, TX. Mirabella Apartments provide you with the best features in town.

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1806 Rice Ave
1806 Rice Avenue, McAllen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1650 sqft
1806 Rice Ave Available 07/01/20 3Bed/2Bath in Upscale neighborhood ( 23rd & Freddy Gonzalez ) - Rent: $1,6500.0 Deposit: $1,650.00 Video Tour: https://youtu.be/xmcU98nrXmw Upscale 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home for rent in Mcallen Texas.

Waterwalk

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Waterwalk
1 Unit Available
116 E Shasta Ave
116 East Shasta Avenue, McAllen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
Great house for rent, include community pool, tennis court, 2 bed, 2 bath , beautiful neighborhood (water walk) near to nolana ave. (RLNE3549648)

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1406 W Fig Ave
1406 West Fig Avenue, Pharr, TX
2 Bedrooms
$830
3 Bedrooms
Ask
MOVE IN TODAY WITH ONLY $700!!! - Property Id: 217059 Private patios for each, covered assigned parking in most buildings, spacious bedrooms and most with walking closets and linens closets, plenty of storage behind the stairs, very well kept

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1214 Upas Drive
1214 Upas Dr, Hidalgo County, TX
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
4264 sqft
LOCATED IN THE DESIRABLE GATED: WEST OAKS SUBDIVISION this 3 Large Bedrooms, and 2 Full Baths apartment is sure to upgrade your lifestyle.

1 of 25

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2016 Queens Ave
2016 Queens Avenue, McAllen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1508 sqft
2016 Queens Ave Available 07/01/20 2Bed/2Bath w Office, Upscale Community ( Trenton & 23rd ) - Walk Through Tour: https://youtu.be/IJUMQ0tO0jQ Rent: $1500.00 Deposit: $1500.

1 of 11

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2820 Wolverine St
2820 Wolverine St, César Chávez, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1134 sqft
Brand new units with luxury finish-out off Canton and Raul Longoria. Its is time to enjoy a large patio and move in to a brand new location. These units are spacious and very well built.
Results within 5 miles of Edinburg
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:52pm
27 Units Available
Rincon Apartments
3801 N McColl Rd, McAllen, TX
1 Bedroom
$730
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
1033 sqft
Welcome home to Rincon Apartment Homes in McAllen, Texas. A quaint residential neighborhood, centrally located near major shopping centers, local businesses and popular restaurants.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:39pm
25 Units Available
Hearthstone Apartments
1000 E Vermont Ave, McAllen, TX
Studio
$730
886 sqft
Come home to comfortable, carefree living at Hearthstone Apartments located in beautiful McAllen, TX. Open floor plans coupled with beautiful features define the unique lifestyle only found at our community.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Contact for Availability
Jackson Place
1701 West Sioux Road, Pharr, TX
1 Bedroom
$875
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$933
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1187 sqft
Jackson Place Apartments, Rio Grande Valley's newest and most sought after address! With our GREAT location, you'll enjoy being minutes away from the best shopping and dining in the area! Jackson Place boasts spacious and cutting edge 1, 2 and 3

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1422 West Gardenia Avenue
1422 Gardenia Avenue, McAllen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1556 sqft
Beautiful and well maintained - 3 Bedroom + Study/Office/ 2 bath home with huge backyard. Ceramic tile floors throughout home. Nice large bedrooms and living area. Huge backyard. Landlord pays for lawn maintenance and mowing twice a month.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2920 N 51st st
2920 North 51st Street, McAllen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1572 sqft
2920 N 51st st Available 07/01/20 3 Bed/2 Bath Townhome in Mcallen TX Now Available! - Walk Through Tour: https://www.youtube.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Clocktower Village
1 Unit Available
2501 N I St
2501 North I Street, McAllen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$830
1095 sqft
FREE 40" LED HDTV WITH A 12 MONTH LEASE!! 2501 N. I St. McAllen TX 78501 Be amazed at these double height decorative ceilings in family room and dining area and a beautiful second floor unit with two bedrooms two baths upstairs.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Edinburg, TX

Finding an apartment in Edinburg that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

