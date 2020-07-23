/
hidalgo county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:31 AM
147 Apartments for rent in Hidalgo County, TX📍
Last updated July 23 at 12:27 AM
19 Units Available
Rincon Apartments
3801 N McColl Rd, McAllen, TX
1 Bedroom
$730
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
1033 sqft
Welcome home to Rincon Apartment Homes in McAllen, Texas. A quaint residential neighborhood, centrally located near major shopping centers, local businesses and popular restaurants.
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
11 Units Available
The Plantation Apartments
4405 S Shary Rd, Mission, TX
1 Bedroom
$785
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
1049 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Plantation Apartments in Mission, Texas offer a variety of luxurious one, two and three bedroom floor plans designed to perfectly fit your lifestyle.
Last updated July 23 at 12:07 AM
5 Units Available
Residence at Edinburg II
4504 S Professional Dr, Edinburg, TX
Studio
$910
656 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1142 sqft
The Residence at Edinburg is a resort style, luxury apartment community in the City of Edinburg which is within the McAllenBrownsvilleHarlingen metropolitan area.
Last updated July 23 at 12:29 AM
10 Units Available
Mission
Plantation Phase II
4405 South Shary Road, Mission, TX
1 Bedroom
$699
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Plantation Apartments in Mission, Texas offer a variety of luxurious one, two and three bedroom floor plans designed to perfectly fit your lifestyle.
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
6 Units Available
Jardines De La Fuente
1701 W Las Milpas Rd, Pharr, TX
2 Bedrooms
$741
947 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$580
1068 sqft
Welcome to Jardines de la Fuente in Pharr, Texas. You will be very comfortable in your new home at our convenient location.
Last updated July 22 at 06:37 PM
1 Unit Available
Mirabella
4224 N McColl Rd, McAllen, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1064 sqft
Luxury living has a new address in McAllen, TX. Mirabella Apartments provide you with the best features in town.
Last updated July 23 at 12:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Keystone Apartments
1409 W Business 83, Weslaco, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$825
796 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Offering a vibrant selection of living options, Keystone Apartments feature the prime location for pet-friendly apartments in Weslaco, TX.
Last updated July 23 at 12:13 AM
21 Units Available
Hearthstone Apartments
1000 E Vermont Ave, McAllen, TX
Studio
$730
886 sqft
Come home to comfortable, carefree living at Hearthstone Apartments located in beautiful McAllen, TX. Open floor plans coupled with beautiful features define the unique lifestyle only found at our community.
Last updated July 23 at 12:05 AM
8 Units Available
Mission
The Reserve at Cimarron
2417 Colorado St, Mission, TX
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,071
989 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1269 sqft
The Reserve at Cimarron offers a premier address for the best luxury apartments in Mission, TX. Our spacious one, two, and three bedroom floor plans have been specially designed to provide you with the maximum amount of space and comfort.
Last updated July 23 at 12:01 AM
13 Units Available
Income Restricted - Casa Saldana
1225 N FM 491, Mercedes, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$764
947 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$564
1068 sqft
Welcome! Bienvendios! Whether you are in need of a place to call home for many years or just looking to save up for a year before purchasing a home, our full service staff will assist you from application to move-in.
Last updated July 23 at 12:29 AM
7 Units Available
The Residence at Edinburg
4590 S Professional Dr, Edinburg, TX
1 Bedroom
$825
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1206 sqft
The Residence at Edinburg is a resort style, luxury apartment community in the City of Edinburg which is within the McAllenBrownsvilleHarlingen metropolitan area.
Last updated July 21 at 08:06 PM
Contact for Availability
Jackson Place
1701 West Sioux Road, Pharr, TX
1 Bedroom
$875
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$933
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1187 sqft
Jackson Place Apartments, Rio Grande Valley's newest and most sought after address! With our GREAT location, you'll enjoy being minutes away from the best shopping and dining in the area! Jackson Place boasts spacious and cutting edge 1, 2 and 3
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Palmhurst
4607 #3 Pine Meadow Dr
4607 3 Mile Line, Palmhurst, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
2530 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath Town Home. This rental property is fully furnished. Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, built in shelving. Beautiful fireplace in Living Area. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances and plenty of cabinet space
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Mission
2602 Santa Esperanza Street
2602 Santa Esperanza, Mission, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2837 sqft
Your new home awaits you in this luxe gated community sitting on ¾ of an acre overlooking the tranquil fountain lake.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
3523 W Sprague Street
3523 W Sprague St, Edinburg, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1358 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern-Contemporary New Townhouses with Open Concept layout, large tile, ceiling fans, large kitchen with island and stainless appliances. 2 bd 2 1/2 bath. Great location near schools and UTRGV
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
4109 Periwinkle Avenue
4109 Periwinkle Avenue, McAllen, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2716 sqft
Nice spacious two story home with lots of space. The master bedroom is downstairs with three other bedrooms upstairs with another large living room or game room it is conveniently located near shopping and restaurants.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Mission
2008 N Shary Road
2008 N Shary Rd, Mission, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2195 sqft
Great location on the busy street of Shary Road! House sitting on almost an Acre. Seller open to renting property! Call for more information!
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
118 Gastel Circle
118 Gastel Circle, Edinburg, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$575
700 sqft
Excellent location! This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment is located close to everything! No need to drive , walking distance to restaurants and retail stores! It is a bike ride away from UTRGV Campus. Schedule your showing today!
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
7414 State Highway 107
7414 State Highway 107, Hidalgo County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2466 sqft
SHARYLAND ISD!!! This 3 bedroom, 2.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
801 Toronto Avenue
801 Toronto Avenue, McAllen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$750
988 sqft
Welcome Home! This newly renovated condo comes complete with 2 generously sized bedrooms, 2 baths , open layout, hardwood flooring & neutral paint colors throughout.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
3315 N Audrey Lane
3315 Audrey Ln, Edinburg, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1212 sqft
Very well clean kept house for those who like the privacy of living in a home . This spacious 3 bedrooms 2 baths with a split bedroom floor plan and ab open concept makes for an ideal living space.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
2900 Ashley Drive
2900 Ashley Dr, Pharr, TX
2 Bedrooms
$800
1001 sqft
This gated community has a great location off of Highway 281. Close. Three new schools, city hall and an HEB Super Center have moved in, just to name a few.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
902 S Flag Street
902 South Flag Street, Pharr, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2770 sqft
This well maintained 2 story home is located in a private gated community and ready for a growing family! Downstairs you'll find an open floor plan, all tile floors, an updated kitchen with granite countertops, 2 dining rooms, 2 living rooms,
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
301 La Vista Avenue
301 West La Vista Avenue, McAllen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1716 sqft
ADORABLE rental in the heart of McAllen! This 3 bedroom, 3 bath unit features beautiful updated tile in the main areas and decorative chandeliers to add a classy touch. Generous sized bedrooms feature carpet and bay windows.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Hidalgo County area include Texas A & M University-Kingsville. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
McAllen, Brownsville, Mission, Edinburg, and Harlingen have apartments for rent.