108 Apartments for rent in Edinburg, TX📍
Chaparral Village
53 Units Available
Devon Place
4122 Rhonda Drive, Edinburg, TX
1 Bedroom
$890
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,054
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Opening in December 2019, Devon Place in Edinburg, TX, will offer one, two, and three bedroom Apartment Homes for rent. For luxury living in charming Edinburg, look no further than our sparkling new community.
8 Units Available
The Residence at Edinburg
4590 S Professional Dr, Edinburg, TX
1 Bedroom
$825
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
946 sqft
The Residence at Edinburg is a resort style, luxury apartment community in the City of Edinburg which is within the McAllenBrownsvilleHarlingen metropolitan area.
5 Units Available
Residence at Edinburg II
4504 S Professional Dr, Edinburg, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
1072 sqft
The Residence at Edinburg is a resort style, luxury apartment community in the City of Edinburg which is within the McAllenBrownsvilleHarlingen metropolitan area.
1 Unit Available
1409 Tampa St
1409 North Tampa Street, Edinburg, TX
3 Bedrooms
$800
Actual Address: 1409 TAMPA ST EDINBURG, TX 78541 MOVE IN WITH 2 WEEKS FREE!!!! 3 BEDROOM/ 2 BATHS RENT $800/ DEP $600 Move into these amazing units in Edinburg, TX!Located near UTRGV and the expressway for easy access to great restauranta,
1 Unit Available
402 Gastel Cir
402 Gastel Circle, Edinburg, TX
2 Bedrooms
$550
900 sqft
MOVE IN WITH RENT ONLY!!!!! Off 107 and Gastel Circle, Behind Wal-Mart.
1 Unit Available
512 Newport Ave Apt 1
512 Newport Ave, Edinburg, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
MOVE IN NOW WITH DEPOSIT ONLY!!! FREE RENT FOR MONTH OF SEPTEMBER!! Beautiful Townhouse MUST SEE!!! Call us Today!!! New 3 BEDROOM 2.
1 Unit Available
2813 CASSIE
2813 North Cassie, Edinburg, TX
4 Bedrooms
$975
1218 sqft
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE2542330)
1 Unit Available
2813 Brenda
2813 North Brenda, Edinburg, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,000
1200 sqft
- Lovely 4/2/1 home North Edinburg, ceramic tile floors, ceiling fans, fenced corner lot, sprinkler system. (RLNE4701470)
2 Units Available
1923 Lemon Tree Ct
1923 Lemon Tree Ct, Edinburg, TX
2 Bedrooms
$975
1100 sqft
MOVE IN WITH JUST RENT!!!! Actual address: 2005 Lemon Tree Ct Edinburg, Tx ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED (Refrigerator, stove, washer and dryer) Lemon Tree Court Edinburg TX Great location Off Freddy Gonzalez and Closner, behind Stadium Field at Dawson
1 Unit Available
4307 W La Guardia Ln
4307 Guardia Avenue, Edinburg, TX
2 Bedrooms
$690
918 sqft
SUMMER IS NEAR SPECIAL! MOVE IN NOW GET 1 WEEK FREE!! ONLY 1 LEFT Call us during regular business hours easy to see! Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartment for a low rent and deposit. Washer, dryer, fridge and stove included in the unit.
1 Unit Available
418 Newport Ave
418 Newport Ave, Edinburg, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1400 sqft
MOVE IN WITH RENT ONLY!! Brand new units, Google maps might not take you yet there but you can drive North on MonMack and pass 107, after Methodist Building to your left you will see the entrance to the gated subdivision. 418 Newport Dr.
1 Unit Available
1024 E. Schunior Street
1024 East Schunior Street, Edinburg, TX
3 Bedrooms
$950
BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME IN NORTH EDINBURG - BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME IN NORTH EDINBURG RECENTLY REMODEL WITH VERY NICE UPGRADES LARGE BACK YARD FOR ENTERTAINING VERY CLOSE TO FREEWAY FOR EASY ACCESS THIS HOME WILL NOT LAST LONG ON THE
1 Unit Available
604 S Logan Dr
604 Logan Drive, Edinburg, TX
2 Bedrooms
$690
MOVE IN TODAY WITH ONLY RENT! - Property Id: 156677 These 2 bedroom, 2 baths is located off of 10th St. and Sprague, centralized between north McAllen and Edinburg.
1 Unit Available
3315 N Audrey Lane
3315 Audrey Ln, Edinburg, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1212 sqft
Very well clean kept house for those who like the privacy of living in a home . This spacious 3 bedrooms 2 baths with a split bedroom floor plan and ab open concept makes for an ideal living space.
1 Unit Available
3112 Salvador Avenue
3112 Salvador Avenue, Edinburg, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2453 sqft
Spacious home offers 4 bed, 3 bath. With more than 2453 square feet of living space, attached 2 car garage in a Gated subdivision, quiet family friendly neighborhood with a spacious backyard..
1 Unit Available
1514 Strawberry Hill
1514 Strawberry Hl, Edinburg, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2062 sqft
Gorgeous new construction in the new Hills At Chapin subdivision. Porcelain tile flooring, decorative high ceilings and contemporary fixtures make this property a must see.
1 Unit Available
1410 Ruidoso Drive
1410 West Ruidoso Drive, Edinburg, TX
3 Bedrooms
$950
1434 sqft
Very clean property with office or 4 th bedroom. Large back yard. Great location sort distance to 281.
1 Unit Available
315 Baltic Avenue
315 Baltic Avenue, Edinburg, TX
2 Bedrooms
$850
1280 sqft
Nice 2 bedroom 2 bath apartment close to stores and UTRGV. This apartment includes washer, dryer, refrigerator, stove and water included.Don't miss this opportunity!!!!!
1 Unit Available
410 Downing Avenue
410 Downing Ave, Edinburg, TX
2 Bedrooms
$925
3960 sqft
Looking for modern living in a new gated community close to UTRGV, Trenton & 10th St Shops, HEB, Walmart and tons of Restaurants? Come see this 2 bed/2 bath apartments with a state of the art security system and all appliances included! Beautiful
1 Unit Available
419 Carlisle Avenue
419 Carlisle Ave, Edinburg, TX
2 Bedrooms
$830
3960 sqft
2BED/2BATH AVAILABLE FOR LEASE LOCATED IN MON MACK LANDING. THIS PROPERTY IS LOCATED IN A GATED COMMUNITY JUST OFF HWY 107 (UNIVERSITY RD) & MONMACK IN EDINBURG.
1 Unit Available
5502 Alquds Avenue
5502 Alquos Avenue, Edinburg, TX
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
3807 sqft
Beautiful custom built home on 1/2 acre. What a find just minutes from Edinburg and Dr.'s Hospital. Such an easy home to see. Large living areas perfect for entertaining. Exceptional construction. Many extra energy efficient features.
1 Unit Available
3312 Sandie Lane
3312 Sandie Lane, Edinburg, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1548 sqft
Attractive 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home w/huge Fenced in backyard! Bright and spacious living spaces with tile floors throughout. This neat and tidy home features a sizable master bedroom, open kitchen and dining area, with a breakfast bar.
1 Unit Available
1026 South 10th Avenue - 6
1026 S 10th Ave, Edinburg, TX
2 Bedrooms
$595
700 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1026 South 10th Avenue - 6 in Edinburg. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
2213 N. Opal St
2213 Opal Street, Edinburg, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1244 sqft
2213 N. Opal St Available 06/01/20 3Bed/2Bath Edinburg TX (Monmack & W. Mile 17 1/2 rd) - Walk Through Tour: https://www.youtube.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Edinburg, the median rent is $583 for a studio, $587 for a 1-bedroom, $762 for a 2-bedroom, and $953 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Edinburg, check out our monthly Edinburg Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Edinburg area include Texas Southmost College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Edinburg from include Brownsville, McAllen, Mission, Harlingen, and Pharr.