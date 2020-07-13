/
/
/
apartments with pool
33 Apartments for rent in Edinburg, TX with pool
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 12:10pm
6 Units Available
Residence at Edinburg II
4504 S Professional Dr, Edinburg, TX
Studio
$910
656 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1072 sqft
The Residence at Edinburg is a resort style, luxury apartment community in the City of Edinburg which is within the McAllenBrownsvilleHarlingen metropolitan area.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
$
47 Units Available
Chaparral Village
Devon Place
4122 Rhonda Drive, Edinburg, TX
1 Bedroom
$890
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,054
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Opening in December 2019, Devon Place in Edinburg, TX, will offer one, two, and three bedroom Apartment Homes for rent. For luxury living in charming Edinburg, look no further than our sparkling new community.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 12:29pm
7 Units Available
The Residence at Edinburg
4590 S Professional Dr, Edinburg, TX
1 Bedroom
$825
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
946 sqft
The Residence at Edinburg is a resort style, luxury apartment community in the City of Edinburg which is within the McAllenBrownsvilleHarlingen metropolitan area.
1 of 15
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
2704 Phoenix St
2704 West Phoenix Street, Edinburg, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
2 Story town home available in the heart of Edinburg!!! A great gated community for any family!! These homes have large private patios and the greenest grass! Don't miss out on this spacious 3 bed 2.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 12:35pm
1 Unit Available
Mirabella
4224 N McColl Rd, McAllen, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1070 sqft
Luxury living has a new address in McAllen, TX. Mirabella Apartments provide you with the best features in town.
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
7015 North 3rd Street
7015 North 3rd Street, McAllen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1834 sqft
SOPHISTICATED LUXURY LIVING IN PRIVATELY GATED TOWNHOME. BEAUTIFUL CONTRAST COLOR SCHEMES WITH TILE THROUGHOUT. UPSTAIRS BEDROOMS AND BONUS ROOM PERFECT FOR OFFICE/ENTERTAINMENT AREA. GRANITE COUNTERS AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES IN KITCHEN.
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
North Ridge Park
216 East Xenops Avenue
216 East Xenops Avenue, McAllen, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2159 sqft
Spacious beauty nestled in coveted Northridge Park in north Mcallen. Beautifully landscaped 4bd/2bth/2car garage brick veener home with sparkling pool.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
7025 North 3rd Street
7025 North 3rd Street, McAllen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1914 sqft
BEAUTIFUL, MODERN AND LUXURIOUSLY COVETED TOWN HOMES READY FOR TENANCY! PROPERTY FEATURES 3 CARPETED BEDROOMS AND 2 FULL BATHS UPSTAIRS ALONG WITH A HALF BATH DOWNSTAIRS. MASTER SUITE HAS A BALCONY TO ENJOY RELAXING EVENINGS.
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
7017 North 3rd Street
7017 North 3rd Street, McAllen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1760 sqft
SOPHISTICATED LUXURY LIVING IN PRIVATELY GATED TOWNHOME. BEAUTIFUL CONTRAST COLOR SCHEMES WITH TILE THROUGHOUT. UPSTAIRS BEDROOMS AND BONUS ROOM PERFECT FOR OFFICE/ENTERTAINMENT AREA. GRANITE COUNTERS AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES IN KITCHEN.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 12:20pm
26 Units Available
Rincon Apartments
3801 N McColl Rd, McAllen, TX
1 Bedroom
$730
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
1033 sqft
Welcome home to Rincon Apartment Homes in McAllen, Texas. A quaint residential neighborhood, centrally located near major shopping centers, local businesses and popular restaurants.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 9 at 09:01pm
Contact for Availability
Jackson Place
1701 West Sioux Road, Pharr, TX
1 Bedroom
$875
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$933
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1187 sqft
Jackson Place Apartments, Rio Grande Valley's newest and most sought after address! With our GREAT location, you'll enjoy being minutes away from the best shopping and dining in the area! Jackson Place boasts spacious and cutting edge 1, 2 and 3
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
801 Toronto Avenue
801 Toronto Avenue, McAllen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$750
988 sqft
Welcome Home! This newly renovated condo comes complete with 2 generously sized bedrooms, 2 baths , open layout, hardwood flooring & neutral paint colors throughout.
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
301 La Vista Avenue
301 West La Vista Avenue, McAllen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1716 sqft
ADORABLE rental in the heart of McAllen! This 3 bedroom, 3 bath unit features beautiful updated tile in the main areas and decorative chandeliers to add a classy touch. Generous sized bedrooms feature carpet and bay windows.
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
610 Comedy Lane
610 Comedy Drive, Hidalgo County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
4000 sqft
Don't be ashamed to let others know of your success. After all, what good is success if you can't live in it? This Hacienda offers over 5,600 total sq ft, 4,000 of that is ultimate fine living space.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
5312 Escondido Pass
5312 Escondido Pass, McAllen, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1832 sqft
Immaculate and beautiful home located in coveted Escondido at Tres Lagos.
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
3517 Palenque Drive
3517 Palenque Dr, Hidalgo County, TX
8 Bedrooms
$3,000
6112 sqft
Very Spacious!!!! This enormous home sits on a huge half acre lot outside of the city, but only minutes away from it all. 7 bedrooms, 2.
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
600 W Fern Ave Apt 19
600 Fern Avenue, McAllen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
MOVE IN 2 WEEKS FREE!! Call our office for more info!!!!! 956-627-5529/ 956-627-5506 TEXT: 956-432-9507 / 956-342-1023 Beautiful, Clean 2 bedroom 1 bathroom Condominium Fully Furnished 600 Fern is a beautiful private community with landscape and
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
809 S 5th St, McAllen, TX 78501-2728 - 1
809 South 5th Street, McAllen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1900 sqft
Available for lease! Impeccable townhouse nestled in the lush gated community of Villas del Tesoro. This is a two-story, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath unit, 2 car garage parking. Lots of natural light peeks through the multiple windows in the 20 foot ceilings.
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 12:09pm
1 Unit Available
1401 W. Dove Avenue - 62
1401 Dove Avenue, McAllen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$700
796 sqft
Welcome to north McAllen, the flourishing side of our city. We welcome you to visit our newly remodeled apartments. We are under new ownership and management. Surrounded by important streets such as 10th St, Dove Avenue, Bicentennial/2nd St.
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
2012 North 47th Lane
2012 N 47th St, McAllen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1949 sqft
GORGEOUS SLEEK CONTEMPORARY BEAUTY WITH POOL! ENJOY OPEN CONCEPT LAYOUT WITH HIGH CONTRAST WOOD BEAMS IN UNIQUE HIGH DECORATIVE CEILINGS. SOPHISTICATED DESIGN IN KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. PLANTATION SHUTTERS AND TILE THROUGHOUT.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
3900 Parkplace Avenue
3900 Park Place Ave, Pharr, TX
2 Bedrooms
$750
1000 sqft
Apartments for rent - Property Id: 314875 Mayfair subdivision is a gated community w/ swimming pool. quiet neighborhood. close to schools, hospitals, restaurants and expressway. It comes with washer/dryer, refrigerator and stove.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 12:04pm
15 Units Available
Mission
Plantation Phase II
4405 South Shary Road, Mission, TX
1 Bedroom
$785
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
1049 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1443 sqft
The Plantation Apartments in Mission, Texas offer a variety of luxurious one, two and three bedroom floor plans designed to perfectly fit your lifestyle.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
14 Units Available
Mission
Las Misiones
3807 Plantation Blvd, Mission, TX
1 Bedroom
$845
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1359 sqft
Designer finishes throughout this community. Minutes from Sharyland Schools and the parks. On-site amenities include a resort-style pool, beautiful landscaping and a playground. Apartments feature gourmet kitchens and cathedral ceilings.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 12:31pm
11 Units Available
Mission
The Reserve at Cimarron
2417 Colorado St, Mission, TX
Studio
$885
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,071
1001 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1269 sqft
The Reserve at Cimarron offers a premier address for the best luxury apartments in Mission, TX. Our spacious one, two, and three bedroom floor plans have been specially designed to provide you with the maximum amount of space and comfort.
