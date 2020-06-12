/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:57 AM
89 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Edinburg, TX
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1024 E. Schunior Street
1024 East Schunior Street, Edinburg, TX
3 Bedrooms
$950
BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME IN NORTH EDINBURG - BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME IN NORTH EDINBURG RECENTLY REMODEL WITH VERY NICE UPGRADES LARGE BACK YARD FOR ENTERTAINING VERY CLOSE TO FREEWAY FOR EASY ACCESS THIS HOME WILL NOT LAST LONG ON THE
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1409 Tampa St
1409 North Tampa Street, Edinburg, TX
3 Bedrooms
$800
Actual Address: 1409 TAMPA ST EDINBURG, TX 78541 MOVE IN WITH 2 WEEKS FREE!!!! 3 BEDROOM/ 2 BATHS RENT $800/ DEP $600 Move into these amazing units in Edinburg, TX!Located near UTRGV and the expressway for easy access to great restauranta,
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
512 Newport Ave Apt 1
512 Newport Ave, Edinburg, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
MOVE IN NOW WITH DEPOSIT ONLY!!! FREE RENT FOR MONTH OF SEPTEMBER!! Beautiful Townhouse MUST SEE!!! Call us Today!!! New 3 BEDROOM 2.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2813 Brenda
2813 North Brenda, Edinburg, TX
- Lovely 4/2/1 home North Edinburg, ceramic tile floors, ceiling fans, fenced corner lot, sprinkler system. (RLNE4701470)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
418 Newport Ave
418 Newport Ave, Edinburg, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1400 sqft
MOVE IN WITH RENT ONLY!! Brand new units, Google maps might not take you yet there but you can drive North on MonMack and pass 107, after Methodist Building to your left you will see the entrance to the gated subdivision. 418 Newport Dr.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2813 CASSIE
2813 North Cassie, Edinburg, TX
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE2542330)
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
5502 Alquds Avenue
5502 Alquos Avenue, Edinburg, TX
Beautiful custom built home on 1/2 acre. What a find just minutes from Edinburg and Dr.'s Hospital. Such an easy home to see. Large living areas perfect for entertaining. Exceptional construction. Many extra energy efficient features.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
3312 Sandie Lane
3312 Sandie Lane, Edinburg, TX
Attractive 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home w/huge Fenced in backyard! Bright and spacious living spaces with tile floors throughout. This neat and tidy home features a sizable master bedroom, open kitchen and dining area, with a breakfast bar.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
3315 N Audrey Lane
3315 Audrey Ln, Edinburg, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1212 sqft
Very well clean kept house for those who like the privacy of living in a home . This spacious 3 bedrooms 2 baths with a split bedroom floor plan and ab open concept makes for an ideal living space.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
3112 Salvador Avenue
3112 Salvador Avenue, Edinburg, TX
Spacious home offers 4 bed, 3 bath. With more than 2453 square feet of living space, attached 2 car garage in a Gated subdivision, quiet family friendly neighborhood with a spacious backyard..
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
1514 Strawberry Hill
1514 Strawberry Hl, Edinburg, TX
Gorgeous new construction in the new Hills At Chapin subdivision. Porcelain tile flooring, decorative high ceilings and contemporary fixtures make this property a must see.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
1410 Ruidoso Drive
1410 West Ruidoso Drive, Edinburg, TX
3 Bedrooms
$950
1434 sqft
Very clean property with office or 4 th bedroom. Large back yard. Great location sort distance to 281.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2213 N. Opal St
2213 Opal Street, Edinburg, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1244 sqft
2213 N. Opal St Available 06/01/20 3Bed/2Bath Edinburg TX (Monmack & W. Mile 17 1/2 rd) - Walk Through Tour: https://www.youtube.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
2704 Phoenix St
2704 West Phoenix Street, Edinburg, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
2 Story town home available in the heart of Edinburg!!! A great gated community for any family!! These homes have large private patios and the greenest grass! Don't miss out on this spacious 3 bed 2.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
1311 Ima Street
1311 Ima Street, Edinburg, TX
SPACIOUS BRICK VEENER BEAUTY NESTLED IN NORTH EDINBURG. HIGH DECORATIVE CEILINGS WITH TILE THROUGHOUT. AMPLE LIVING AND DINING AREAS WITH LARGE WINDOWS FOR PLENTY OF NATURAL LIGHT. GRANITE OPEN KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERS AND LOTS OF CABINET SPACE.
Results within 1 mile of Edinburg
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6705 N 5th St
6705 North 5th Street, McAllen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2045 sqft
MOVE IN TODAY!! - Property Id: 290601 Come see this excellent townhouse in a very desirable area in north McAllen.Ceiling fans, modern bathrooms, and amazing fixtures with LED lights are just a few features on this amazing home.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1806 Rice Ave
1806 Rice Avenue, McAllen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1650 sqft
1806 Rice Ave Available 07/01/20 3Bed/2Bath in Upscale neighborhood ( 23rd & Freddy Gonzalez ) - Rent: $1,6500.0 Deposit: $1,650.00 Video Tour: https://youtu.be/xmcU98nrXmw Upscale 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home for rent in Mcallen Texas.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1209 W Kiwi Ave
1209 West Kiwi Avenue, Pharr, TX
3 Bedrooms
$880
1400 sqft
FREE 40" LED HDTV WITH A 12 MONTH LEASE!!! Sugar Creek Apartments at West Fig and Kiwi St.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
1214 Upas Drive
1214 Upas Dr, Hidalgo County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
4264 sqft
LOCATED IN THE DESIRABLE GATED: WEST OAKS SUBDIVISION this 3 Large Bedrooms, and 2 Full Baths apartment is sure to upgrade your lifestyle.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
North Ridge Park
1 Unit Available
6904 N Peking Street
6904 North Peking Street, McAllen, TX
Beautiful large home in North McAllen, Gonzalez Elementary. This home features 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2 living areas and 2 dining ares. Also has a very large backyard with a era entry garage. Call now for an appointment.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
2005 Rice Avenue
2005 Rice Avenue, McAllen, TX
Beautiful home in north mcallen, 4 bedroom home and 2 bath home, call your listing agent to show you the house.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
6113 N 8th Street
6113 North 8th Street, McAllen, TX
Whether you are starting a family or want to cozy up to a warm home after a long day of work, this is the accommodation you are looking for! The luxurious four-bedroom apartment will snuggle you up throughout the night and the fresh paint and
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
7015 North 3rd Street
7015 North 3rd Street, McAllen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1834 sqft
SOPHISTICATED LUXURY LIVING IN PRIVATELY GATED TOWNHOME. BEAUTIFUL CONTRAST COLOR SCHEMES WITH TILE THROUGHOUT. UPSTAIRS BEDROOMS AND BONUS ROOM PERFECT FOR OFFICE/ENTERTAINMENT AREA. GRANITE COUNTERS AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES IN KITCHEN.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2820 Wolverine St
2820 Wolverine St, César Chávez, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1134 sqft
Brand new units with luxury finish-out off Canton and Raul Longoria. Its is time to enjoy a large patio and move in to a brand new location. These units are spacious and very well built.
