2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 1:12 PM
46 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Edinburg, TX
$
Chaparral Village
53 Units Available
Devon Place
4122 Rhonda Drive, Edinburg, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,054
1052 sqft
Opening in December 2019, Devon Place in Edinburg, TX, will offer one, two, and three bedroom Apartment Homes for rent. For luxury living in charming Edinburg, look no further than our sparkling new community.
8 Units Available
The Residence at Edinburg
4590 S Professional Dr, Edinburg, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
946 sqft
The Residence at Edinburg is a resort style, luxury apartment community in the City of Edinburg which is within the McAllenBrownsvilleHarlingen metropolitan area.
5 Units Available
Residence at Edinburg II
4504 S Professional Dr, Edinburg, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
1072 sqft
The Residence at Edinburg is a resort style, luxury apartment community in the City of Edinburg which is within the McAllenBrownsvilleHarlingen metropolitan area.
1 Unit Available
604 S Logan Dr
604 Logan Drive, Edinburg, TX
2 Bedrooms
$690
MOVE IN TODAY WITH ONLY RENT! - Property Id: 156677 These 2 bedroom, 2 baths is located off of 10th St. and Sprague, centralized between north McAllen and Edinburg.
2 Units Available
1923 Lemon Tree Ct
1923 Lemon Tree Ct, Edinburg, TX
2 Bedrooms
$975
1100 sqft
MOVE IN WITH JUST RENT!!!! Actual address: 2005 Lemon Tree Ct Edinburg, Tx ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED (Refrigerator, stove, washer and dryer) Lemon Tree Court Edinburg TX Great location Off Freddy Gonzalez and Closner, behind Stadium Field at Dawson
1 Unit Available
4307 W La Guardia Ln
4307 Guardia Avenue, Edinburg, TX
2 Bedrooms
$690
918 sqft
SUMMER IS NEAR SPECIAL! MOVE IN NOW GET 1 WEEK FREE!! ONLY 1 LEFT Call us during regular business hours easy to see! Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartment for a low rent and deposit. Washer, dryer, fridge and stove included in the unit.
1 Unit Available
315 Baltic Avenue
315 Baltic Avenue, Edinburg, TX
2 Bedrooms
$850
1280 sqft
Nice 2 bedroom 2 bath apartment close to stores and UTRGV. This apartment includes washer, dryer, refrigerator, stove and water included.Don't miss this opportunity!!!!!
1 Unit Available
410 Downing Avenue
410 Downing Ave, Edinburg, TX
2 Bedrooms
$925
3960 sqft
Looking for modern living in a new gated community close to UTRGV, Trenton & 10th St Shops, HEB, Walmart and tons of Restaurants? Come see this 2 bed/2 bath apartments with a state of the art security system and all appliances included! Beautiful
1 Unit Available
419 Carlisle Avenue
419 Carlisle Ave, Edinburg, TX
2 Bedrooms
$830
3960 sqft
2BED/2BATH AVAILABLE FOR LEASE LOCATED IN MON MACK LANDING. THIS PROPERTY IS LOCATED IN A GATED COMMUNITY JUST OFF HWY 107 (UNIVERSITY RD) & MONMACK IN EDINBURG.
Results within 1 mile of Edinburg
3 Units Available
Mirabella
4224 N McColl Rd, McAllen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1070 sqft
Luxury living has a new address in McAllen, TX. Mirabella Apartments provide you with the best features in town.
1 Unit Available
1406 W Fig Ave
1406 West Fig Avenue, Pharr, TX
2 Bedrooms
$830
MOVE IN TODAY WITH ONLY $700!!! - Property Id: 217059 Private patios for each, covered assigned parking in most buildings, spacious bedrooms and most with walking closets and linens closets, plenty of storage behind the stairs, very well kept
1 Unit Available
1302 Quitaca
1302 Quitaca Dr, Hidalgo County, TX
2 Bedrooms
$650
807 sqft
Spacious Apartment For Rent - Property Id: 244378 Beautiful Downstairs 2 bedroom 2 bath spacious living , dining and open kitchen. Includes a stove, refrigerator. The unit comes equipped with washer and dryer hookups.
Waterwalk
1 Unit Available
116 E Shasta Ave
116 East Shasta Avenue, McAllen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
Great house for rent, include community pool, tennis court, 2 bed, 2 bath , beautiful neighborhood (water walk) near to nolana ave. (RLNE3549648)
1 Unit Available
2016 Queens Ave
2016 Queens Avenue, McAllen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1508 sqft
2016 Queens Ave Available 07/01/20 2Bed/2Bath w Office, Upscale Community ( Trenton & 23rd ) - Walk Through Tour: https://youtu.be/IJUMQ0tO0jQ Rent: $1500.00 Deposit: $1500.
1 Unit Available
1403 Kiwi Avenue
1403 West Kiwi Avenue, Pharr, TX
2 Bedrooms
$800
1250 sqft
Privately gated community conveniently located near shopping, restaurants, hospitals, etc. Granite counters, ceramic tile throughout, nicely finished out. Washer & dryer and all appliances included. Home owners association is present.
1 Unit Available
1108 West Eisenhower Street - H
1108 W Eisenhower St, Pharr, TX
2 Bedrooms
$900
1050 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1108 West Eisenhower Street - H in Pharr. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Edinburg
28 Units Available
Rincon Apartments
3801 N McColl Rd, McAllen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$850
1033 sqft
Welcome home to Rincon Apartment Homes in McAllen, Texas. A quaint residential neighborhood, centrally located near major shopping centers, local businesses and popular restaurants.
Contact for Availability
Jackson Place
1701 West Sioux Road, Pharr, TX
2 Bedrooms
$933
990 sqft
Jackson Place Apartments, Rio Grande Valley's newest and most sought after address! With our GREAT location, you'll enjoy being minutes away from the best shopping and dining in the area! Jackson Place boasts spacious and cutting edge 1, 2 and 3
1 Unit Available
800 W Bronze St
800 W Bronze Dr, Pharr, TX
2 Bedrooms
$700
MOVE IN WITH ONLY $700 TODAY!!! - Property Id: 148539 Private Street Bronze off Sugar Rd. between Pecan and Nolana. In the best area of Pharr/McAllen close to major streets and access to Expwy 281.Community with beautiful landscape.
Clocktower Village
1 Unit Available
2501 N I St
2501 North I Street, McAllen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$830
1095 sqft
FREE 40" LED HDTV WITH A 12 MONTH LEASE!! 2501 N. I St. McAllen TX 78501 Be amazed at these double height decorative ceilings in family room and dining area and a beautiful second floor unit with two bedrooms two baths upstairs.
1 Unit Available
805 W Bronze Dr
805 West Bronze Drive, Pharr, TX
2 Bedrooms
$725
Private Street Bronze off Sugar Rd. between Pecan and Nolana. In the best area of Pharr/McAllen close to major streets and access to Expwy 281. Community with beautiful landscape.
1 Unit Available
704 W Bahamas ( Vip Estates )
704 Bahamas, Pharr, TX
2 Bedrooms
$740
1010 sqft
GATED SUBDIVISION!! MOVE IN NOW AND GET 2 WEEKS FREE!! 704 Bahamas Pharr TX RENT $740 / DEPOSIT $400 Convenient located between Pharr and McAllen off 495 (Pecan) and between Expressway 83 and Sugar Rd.
1 Unit Available
801 Toronto Avenue
801 Toronto Avenue, McAllen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$750
988 sqft
Welcome Home! This newly renovated condo comes complete with 2 generously sized bedrooms, 2 baths , open layout, hardwood flooring & neutral paint colors throughout.
1 Unit Available
1200 Sandpiper Avenue
1200 Sandpiper Avenue, McAllen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
842 sqft
Brand new apartment, excellent location in the North McAllen area, near schools, walking distance to shopping areas like Target, Heb, Sam's, Starbucks chain restaurants, etc.
