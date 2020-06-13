/
144 Apartments for rent in Alton, TX📍
Alton
1 Unit Available
1302 W HARRISON AVE
1302 West Harrison Avenue, Alton, TX
3 Bedrooms
$875
WATER AND TRASH INCLUDED!!! - Property Id: 268877 One story with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths with assigned parking for two vehicles. This apartment includes water and trash pick up. It also includes Washer and dryer and all kitchen appliances.
Alton
1 Unit Available
311 N Buena Vista Street
311 Buenavista Street, Alton, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2574 sqft
One of a kind custom built home....Absolutely Stunning! Featuring open concept,. 4 large Bedrooms and 3 and 1/2 Bathrooms. The kitchen has granite with custom wooden cabinetry, upgraded lighting fixtures that are found throughout the home.
Alton
1 Unit Available
2606 Eisenhower Avenue
2606 E Eisenhower Ave, Alton, TX
2 Bedrooms
$825
1020 sqft
Beautiful new construction apartments, Quartz countertops threw out, Washer, dryer, refrigerator and stove included! Patio area for entertainment! security alarm system, led lighting.
West Sharyland
1 Unit Available
3307 Magdalena St Apt 4
3307 Magdalena St, West Sharyland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$775
MOVE IN DEPOSIT ONLY!!!! 3307 Magdalena Mission TX This new units are on the back curve off Mile 2 between Inspiration and Moorefield.
1 Unit Available
4509 Ensenada Ave
4509 Ensenada Ave, McAllen, TX
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
3840 sqft
Your dream new home is ready for you! Luxury designed contemporary with a lot of upgrades home in the city of McAllen. Kitchen chef's dream with a huge kitchen island, nice backsplash plenty of white cabinets, and very spacious walk-in pantry.
La Homa
1 Unit Available
2601 West 65th Street
2601 65th Street, La Homa, TX
2 Bedrooms
$875
979 sqft
This beautiful New construction home is a Must see!!
1 Unit Available
1422 West Gardenia Avenue
1422 Gardenia Avenue, McAllen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1556 sqft
Beautiful and well maintained - 3 Bedroom + Study/Office/ 2 bath home with huge backyard. Ceramic tile floors throughout home. Nice large bedrooms and living area. Huge backyard. Landlord pays for lawn maintenance and mowing twice a month.
1 Unit Available
5400 N Ware Rd # 30
5400 N Ware Rd, McAllen, TX
Studio
$1,500
1000 sqft
LEASE THIS COMMERCIAL SPACE TODAY!!! - Property Id: 267036 Prime location off newly expandedWareRd. & Dove Ave in North McAllen. Aprox 1000 SF of retail or office former CRICKET STORE space with beautiful and spacious floorplan.
1 Unit Available
2920 N 51st st
2920 North 51st Street, McAllen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1572 sqft
2920 N 51st st Available 07/01/20 3 Bed/2 Bath Townhome in Mcallen TX Now Available! - Walk Through Tour: https://www.youtube.
Mission
2 Units Available
2010 Miroslava Ave Apt 10
2010 Miroslava Avenue, Mission, TX
1 Bedroom
$530
3 Bedrooms
$775
MOVE IN TODAY!! Located on Mile 2 and almost at the corner of Hill Crest Dr., these apartments are close to a wide variety of stores and restaurants off of Pecan (Griffin Parkway), Conway and La Homa. Possibly zoned for Lloyd M.
1 Unit Available
600 W Fern Ave Apt 19
600 Fern Avenue, McAllen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
MOVE IN 2 WEEKS FREE!! Call our office for more info!!!!! 956-627-5529/ 956-627-5506 TEXT: 956-432-9507 / 956-342-1023 Beautiful, Clean 2 bedroom 1 bathroom Condominium Fully Furnished 600 Fern is a beautiful private community with landscape and
Mission
1 Unit Available
1906 Jim Schroeder
1906 Jim Schroder Dr, Mission, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
2036 sqft
Mission Texas-Beautiful home for lease - Now taking applications Move to the Gated Summerwood Manor! Peaceful surrounded by Beautiful homes. This home has an open floor concept with special details throughout.
Mission
1 Unit Available
3204 Anita St
3204 Anita Street, Mission, TX
2 Bedrooms
$620
1100 sqft
MOVE IN WITH 2 WEEKS FREE!!! Move into these SUPER SPACIOUS units today with modern kitchen cabinets and layout this unit will make you feel at home!! These units are located in a great community with police officers on site near supermarkets,
Mission
1 Unit Available
3200 Anita St Apt 1
3200 Anita Street, Mission, TX
2 Bedrooms
$620
1100 sqft
MOVE IN WITH 2 WEEKS FREE!!! Move into these SUPER SPACIOUS units today with modern kitchen cabinets and layout this unit will make you feel at home!!These townhouses have an open concept downstairs for all and any decor! Upstairs has an amazing
1 Unit Available
4307 W La Guardia Ln
4307 Guardia Avenue, Edinburg, TX
2 Bedrooms
$690
918 sqft
SUMMER IS NEAR SPECIAL! MOVE IN NOW GET 1 WEEK FREE!! ONLY 1 LEFT Call us during regular business hours easy to see! Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartment for a low rent and deposit. Washer, dryer, fridge and stove included in the unit.
1 Unit Available
1806 Rice Ave
1806 Rice Avenue, McAllen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1650 sqft
1806 Rice Ave Available 07/01/20 3Bed/2Bath in Upscale neighborhood ( 23rd & Freddy Gonzalez ) - Rent: $1,6500.0 Deposit: $1,650.00 Video Tour: https://youtu.be/xmcU98nrXmw Upscale 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home for rent in Mcallen Texas.
2 Units Available
Paseo del Sol Apartments
2501 Hibiscus Avenue, McAllen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$725
850 sqft
This spacious garden apartment features an open floor plan with combination Living/dining/ kitchen. The Apartment building is quite and peaceful with Beautiful and colorful Landscaping. Two picnic areas with grills.
Tierra Del Sol
1 Unit Available
2516 Flamingo Cir
2516 Flamingo Circle, McAllen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great home located in McAllen, perfect location close to major city avenues and commercial plazas.
1 Unit Available
604 S Logan Dr
604 Logan Drive, Edinburg, TX
2 Bedrooms
$690
MOVE IN TODAY WITH ONLY RENT! - Property Id: 156677 These 2 bedroom, 2 baths is located off of 10th St. and Sprague, centralized between north McAllen and Edinburg.
1 Unit Available
3916 Daffodil Ave
3916 Daffodil Avenue, McAllen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1687 sqft
TownHouse For Rent - Property Id: 266504 Perfect location in McAllen 3bedrooms and 21/2 full bathroom upstairs and Tile floors (no carpet), neutral colors and very clean unit ready to move in.
1 Unit Available
6705 N 5th St
6705 North 5th Street, McAllen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
MOVE IN TODAY!! - Property Id: 290601 Come see this excellent townhouse in a very desirable area in north McAllen.Ceiling fans, modern bathrooms, and amazing fixtures with LED lights are just a few features on this amazing home.
Mission
1 Unit Available
2210 E 1st St
2210 E 1st St, Mission, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1350 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
LUXURY TOWN-HOME MOVE IN TODAY!! - Property Id: 186255 Aqua Luxury Living is a brand new and luxurious private community with lush landscape, modern pool, spacious club house, playground and jogging trails. Conveniently located off Shary Rd.
1 Unit Available
1401 W. Dove Avenue - 62
1401 Dove Avenue, McAllen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$700
796 sqft
Welcome to north McAllen, the flourishing side of our city. We welcome you to visit our newly remodeled apartments. We are under new ownership and management. Surrounded by important streets such as 10th St, Dove Avenue, Bicentennial/2nd St.
Palmhurst
1 Unit Available
4607 #3 Pine Meadow Dr
4607 3 Mile Line, Palmhurst, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
2530 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath Town Home. This rental property is fully furnished. Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, built in shelving. Beautiful fireplace in Living area. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances and plenty of cabinet space.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Alton rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,400.
Some of the colleges located in the Alton area include Texas Southmost College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Alton from include Brownsville, McAllen, Mission, Edinburg, and Harlingen.