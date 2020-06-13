108 Apartments for rent in Pharr, TX

"Young and wild / We drove 900 miles of Texas highway / To the Mexican border / As the day was comin' on / We crossed the Rio Grande River / And we swore we'd have things our way / When we happened to walk into Nuevo Leon" - Bonnie Raitt

It isn't close, it's Pharr! Sitting hot and pretty on the tip of Texas butted up against the Mexico border, Pharr is the perfect place to find truly transcendental Mexican food, thanks to its international bridge. But it's also a beach city, sitting near the edge of the Gulf of Mexico. Fast growing but reticent to change with the times, Pharr is old school in style and tradition, giving it an old-timey feeling while offering plenty of life's modern amenities. It's these many dichotomies that make this Rio Grande Valley city singular, but its not all burritos and water banks! There's also a low cost of living, cheap housing and zero snow days. Pharr is far and away one of the best little towns in the country.