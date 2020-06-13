108 Apartments for rent in Pharr, TX📍
1 of 1
1 of 19
1 of 11
1 of 8
1 of 8
1 of 6
1 of 20
1 of 7
1 of 7
1 of 12
1 of 9
1 of 1
1 of 14
1 of 2
1 of 8
1 of 11
1 of 17
1 of 6
1 of 11
1 of 10
1 of 5
1 of 1
1 of 8
1 of 22
It isn't close, it's Pharr! Sitting hot and pretty on the tip of Texas butted up against the Mexico border, Pharr is the perfect place to find truly transcendental Mexican food, thanks to its international bridge. But it's also a beach city, sitting near the edge of the Gulf of Mexico. Fast growing but reticent to change with the times, Pharr is old school in style and tradition, giving it an old-timey feeling while offering plenty of life's modern amenities. It's these many dichotomies that make this Rio Grande Valley city singular, but its not all burritos and water banks! There's also a low cost of living, cheap housing and zero snow days. Pharr is far and away one of the best little towns in the country.
It's true that Pharr doesn't get top scores across the board despite its tasty culinary offerings and proximity to the playa, but everything is slowly yet surely lifting up. Despite some past troubles, Pharr is destined to rise with the tide and people interested in moving there will be rewarded with unbelievably cheap rents and robust community spirit. It offers a rich opportunity to explore two distinctive cultures that are endlessly fascinating.
While the city enjoys ample international influence, it's a Texas town through and through. Expect to see plenty of cowboy boots, firing ranges and logos with cattle on them. These are salt of the earth folks that work hard, play hard and don't change easily. But it's not just a cowpoke town. Two major colleges with tens of thousands of students are nearby and the routine influx of rowdy learners always adds an element of fun to the weekends and holidays. And you'll soon be grateful for those ten-gallon hats. 100-degree days aren't outside the norm in either February or October, so you'll quickly see the need for shade year round.
High unemployment does have its upside. Finding an apartment for rent in Pharr is like finding a needle in a haystack, if the haystack is made of needles! Some places may require first and last month's rent or a small security deposit, but likely you'll just need half-decent credit and a warm smile to find a better than suitable spot. You might even luck out and find a place with a pool (a necessity here) and probably a few variable other goodies too. High-end amenities aren't as common, but who needs granite countertops anyway, right? If you find you do need more space than a one-bedroom apartment can provide, house rentals are plentiful too.
Neighborhoods? Pharr doesn't need any neighborhoods! Every street and avenue is a catch. Here are some areas to consider when house hunting, though the city as a whole has a pretty cohesive feel.
South Pharr: Perched atop the border and featuring the most authentic street tacos to ever grace your lips, South Pharr is moderately priced and very livable. There's also a wealth of housing options, from studios to multi-room homes, so you're certain to find whatever you want. It's a little further from city center, but only by a few minutes.
Central Pharr: This slim section of the city boasts some impressive real estate, if you're hungry for the cream of the crop. There are still apartments for rent alongside big homes on large lots, so you never have to make any hard decisions. Plus, it's right next door to the town center, where you'll find the best restaurants, bars and nightlife.
North Pharr: Not quite on the edge of the city's limit is the section of Pharr where prices are bargain basement cheap, and it's still close to the happenings. Sure, crime escalates in this area, but it's surprisingly close to comparatively ritzy central Pharr. Play your hand wisely and you may find low rentsand relatively safe streets. The homes here are also older, with more character.
Far from unblemished, the south Texas city of Pharr, with its unique location near the gulf and the border makes it a fascinating place to live, with historic activities, delectable Mexican cuisine and a traditional spirit. Every town has its trade-offs, but Pharr has plenty to attract newcomers, as evidenced by the steady population growth.