108 Apartments for rent in Pharr, TX

Find Your Happy Place

Neighborhoods? Pharr doesn't need any neighborhoods! Every street and avenue is a catch. Here are some areas to consider when house hunting, though the city as a whole has a pretty cohesive feel.

South Pharr: Perched atop the border and featuring the most authentic street tacos to ever grace your lips, South Pharr is moderately priced and very livable. There's also a wealth of housing options, from studios to multi-room homes, so you're certain to find whatever you want. It's a little further from city center, but only by a few minutes.

Central Pharr: This slim section of the city boasts some impressive real estate, if you're hungry for the cream of the crop. There are still apartments for rent alongside big homes on large lots, so you never have to make any hard decisions. Plus, it's right next door to the town center, where you'll find the best restaurants, bars and nightlife.

North Pharr: Not quite on the edge of the city's limit is the section of Pharr where prices are bargain basement cheap, and it's still close to the happenings. Sure, crime escalates in this area, but it's surprisingly close to comparatively ritzy central Pharr. Play your hand wisely and you may find low rentsand relatively safe streets. The homes here are also older, with more character.

Far from unblemished, the south Texas city of Pharr, with its unique location near the gulf and the border makes it a fascinating place to live, with historic activities, delectable Mexican cuisine and a traditional spirit. Every town has its trade-offs, but Pharr has plenty to attract newcomers, as evidenced by the steady population growth.