Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:41 PM

108 Apartments for rent in Pharr, TX

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
6 Units Available
Jardines De La Fuente
1701 W Las Milpas Rd, Pharr, TX
2 Bedrooms
$741
947 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$580
1068 sqft
Welcome to Jardines de la Fuente in Pharr, Texas. You will be very comfortable in your new home at our convenient location.
1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Contact for Availability
Jackson Place
1701 West Sioux Road, Pharr, TX
1 Bedroom
$875
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$933
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1187 sqft
Jackson Place Apartments, Rio Grande Valley's newest and most sought after address! With our GREAT location, you'll enjoy being minutes away from the best shopping and dining in the area! Jackson Place boasts spacious and cutting edge 1, 2 and 3

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
704 W Bahamas ( Vip Estates )
704 Bahamas, Pharr, TX
2 Bedrooms
$750
1010 sqft
GATED SUBDIVISION!! MOVE IN NOW AND GET 2 WEEKS FREE!! 704 Bahamas Pharr TX Convenient located between Pharr and McAllen off 495 (Pecan) and between Expressway 83 and Sugar Rd.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1209 W Kiwi Ave
1209 West Kiwi Avenue, Pharr, TX
3 Bedrooms
$880
1400 sqft
FREE 40" LED HDTV WITH A 12 MONTH LEASE!!! Sugar Creek Apartments at West Fig and Kiwi St.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1406 W Fig Ave
1406 West Fig Avenue, Pharr, TX
2 Bedrooms
$830
3 Bedrooms
Ask
MOVE IN TODAY WITH ONLY $700!!! - Property Id: 217059 Private patios for each, covered assigned parking in most buildings, spacious bedrooms and most with walking closets and linens closets, plenty of storage behind the stairs, very well kept

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
800 W Bronze St
800 W Bronze Dr, Pharr, TX
2 Bedrooms
$700
MOVE IN WITH ONLY $700 TODAY!!! - Property Id: 148539 Private Street Bronze off Sugar Rd. between Pecan and Nolana. In the best area of Pharr/McAllen close to major streets and access to Expwy 281.Community with beautiful landscape.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
304 Ashley Drive
304 Ashley Drive, Pharr, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1310 sqft
Step into this charming 2 bedroom 2 bath town home located in Pharr Plantation! Featuring 1310 living SF, this town home has a great functional layout.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
2900 Ashley Drive
2900 Ashley Dr, Pharr, TX
2 Bedrooms
$800
1001 sqft
This gated community has a great location off of Highway 281. Close. Three new schools, city hall and an HEB Super Center have moved in, just to name a few.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
800 Hall Acres Road
800 West Hall Acres Road, Pharr, TX
2 Bedrooms
$850
9504 sqft
Newly built apartments for rent in location next to major strip malls, groceries stores, fast food, restaurants and within walking distance of Palmer elementary school and Kennedy middle school.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
1607 W Omni Avenue
1607 Omni Avenue, Pharr, TX
2 Bedrooms
$850
4833 sqft
Beautiful Townhouse in a gated community near shopping centers. It is a 2 bedroom/ 2.5 bath with open concept and large master bedroom. It includes washer, dryer, fridge and stove. Private fenced patio to enjoy outdoors.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
1301 W Kennedy Street
1301 Kennedy Street, Pharr, TX
3 Bedrooms
$900
1036 sqft
Spacious and centrally located in the Pharr area, across the street from the city of McAllen and very close proximity to Expressway 281 and 83.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
902 S Flag Street
902 South Flag Street, Pharr, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2770 sqft
This well maintained 2 story home is located in a private gated community and ready for a growing family! Downstairs you'll find an open floor plan, all tile floors, an updated kitchen with granite countertops, 2 dining rooms, 2 living rooms,

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
2613 Charleston Lane
2613 Charleston Ln, Pharr, TX
2 Bedrooms
$900
1216 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 house with modern features, Come and take a look at this Gorgeous Townhouse in gated subdivision, Close to HEB, Pharr Bridge etc.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
1004 W Caffery Avenue
1004 W Caffery Ave, Pharr, TX
2 Bedrooms
$550
750 sqft
2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment. It includes refrigerator, stove and water is included.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 02:21pm
1 Unit Available
1100 West Eisenhower Street - D
1100 Eisenhower Street, Pharr, TX
2 Bedrooms
$800
1050 sqft
1 block from NOLANA & JACKSON ****MOVE IN READY **** $800. Rent $500.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 02:21pm
1 Unit Available
3030 Ashley Place - 5
3030 Ashley Place, Pharr, TX
2 Bedrooms
$800
965 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3030 Ashley Place - 5 in Pharr. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
1102 West Park Drive
1102 W Park Dr, Pharr, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2205 sqft
MODERN LUXURY BEAUTY IN GATED SUBDIVISION. ENJOY AMPLE LIVING AND DINING AREAS WITH GORGEOUS STONE ACCENT WALLS AND SLEEK LIGHTING. SPACIOUS KITCHEN WITH OPEN CONCEPT LAYOUT FOR EASY ACCESS TO NOOK.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
1001 South Palm Drive
1001 South Palm Drive, Pharr, TX
2 Bedrooms
$750
7722 sqft
COMFORTABLE APARTMENT IN THE HEART OF PHARR! APARTMENT IS LOCATED NEAR MANY FAST FOOD EATERIES, RESTAURANTS, SHOPPING CENTERS AND CLOSE TO THE EXPRESSWAY. AFFORDABLE AND SUFFICIENT SPACE FOR A SMALL FAMILY.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
1403 Kiwi Avenue
1403 West Kiwi Avenue, Pharr, TX
2 Bedrooms
$800
1250 sqft
Privately gated community conveniently located near shopping, restaurants, hospitals, etc. Granite counters, ceramic tile throughout, nicely finished out. Washer & dryer and all appliances included. Home owners association is present.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
110 East Gore Avenue
110 East Gore Avenue, Pharr, TX
2 Bedrooms
$950
962 sqft
PRIVATE AND CENTRALLY LOCATED DUPLEX IN PHARR. LARGE TILE FLOORING AND MINI BLINDS WITH CEILING FANS IN DECORATIVE CEILINGS THROUGHOUT. TWO LARGE BEDROOMS WITH OWN FULL BATH WITH STANDING SHOWER. COVERED CARPORT FOR PARKING.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 02:21pm
1 Unit Available
705 N. Tierra Dr.
705 North Tierra Drive, Pharr, TX
3 Bedrooms
$890
925 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 705 N. Tierra Dr. in Pharr. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 02:21pm
1 Unit Available
1108 West Eisenhower Street - H
1108 W Eisenhower St, Pharr, TX
2 Bedrooms
$900
1050 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1108 West Eisenhower Street - H in Pharr. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Pharr
1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
27 Units Available
Rincon Apartments
3801 N McColl Rd, McAllen, TX
1 Bedroom
$730
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
1033 sqft
Welcome home to Rincon Apartment Homes in McAllen, Texas. A quaint residential neighborhood, centrally located near major shopping centers, local businesses and popular restaurants.
1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
25 Units Available
Hearthstone Apartments
1000 E Vermont Ave, McAllen, TX
Studio
$730
886 sqft
Come home to comfortable, carefree living at Hearthstone Apartments located in beautiful McAllen, TX. Open floor plans coupled with beautiful features define the unique lifestyle only found at our community.
City GuidePharr
"Young and wild / We drove 900 miles of Texas highway / To the Mexican border / As the day was comin' on / We crossed the Rio Grande River / And we swore we'd have things our way / When we happened to walk into Nuevo Leon" - Bonnie Raitt

It isn't close, it's Pharr! Sitting hot and pretty on the tip of Texas butted up against the Mexico border, Pharr is the perfect place to find truly transcendental Mexican food, thanks to its international bridge. But it's also a beach city, sitting near the edge of the Gulf of Mexico. Fast growing but reticent to change with the times, Pharr is old school in style and tradition, giving it an old-timey feeling while offering plenty of life's modern amenities. It's these many dichotomies that make this Rio Grande Valley city singular, but its not all burritos and water banks! There's also a low cost of living, cheap housing and zero snow days. Pharr is far and away one of the best little towns in the country.

Slow But Steady Wins the Race

It's true that Pharr doesn't get top scores across the board despite its tasty culinary offerings and proximity to the playa, but everything is slowly yet surely lifting up. Despite some past troubles, Pharr is destined to rise with the tide and people interested in moving there will be rewarded with unbelievably cheap rents and robust community spirit. It offers a rich opportunity to explore two distinctive cultures that are endlessly fascinating.

Welcome to Texas

While the city enjoys ample international influence, it's a Texas town through and through. Expect to see plenty of cowboy boots, firing ranges and logos with cattle on them. These are salt of the earth folks that work hard, play hard and don't change easily. But it's not just a cowpoke town. Two major colleges with tens of thousands of students are nearby and the routine influx of rowdy learners always adds an element of fun to the weekends and holidays. And you'll soon be grateful for those ten-gallon hats. 100-degree days aren't outside the norm in either February or October, so you'll quickly see the need for shade year round.

Take Your Pick

High unemployment does have its upside. Finding an apartment for rent in Pharr is like finding a needle in a haystack, if the haystack is made of needles! Some places may require first and last month's rent or a small security deposit, but likely you'll just need half-decent credit and a warm smile to find a better than suitable spot. You might even luck out and find a place with a pool (a necessity here) and probably a few variable other goodies too. High-end amenities aren't as common, but who needs granite countertops anyway, right? If you find you do need more space than a one-bedroom apartment can provide, house rentals are plentiful too.

Find Your Happy Place

Neighborhoods? Pharr doesn't need any neighborhoods! Every street and avenue is a catch. Here are some areas to consider when house hunting, though the city as a whole has a pretty cohesive feel.

South Pharr: Perched atop the border and featuring the most authentic street tacos to ever grace your lips, South Pharr is moderately priced and very livable. There's also a wealth of housing options, from studios to multi-room homes, so you're certain to find whatever you want. It's a little further from city center, but only by a few minutes.

Central Pharr: This slim section of the city boasts some impressive real estate, if you're hungry for the cream of the crop. There are still apartments for rent alongside big homes on large lots, so you never have to make any hard decisions. Plus, it's right next door to the town center, where you'll find the best restaurants, bars and nightlife.

North Pharr: Not quite on the edge of the city's limit is the section of Pharr where prices are bargain basement cheap, and it's still close to the happenings. Sure, crime escalates in this area, but it's surprisingly close to comparatively ritzy central Pharr. Play your hand wisely and you may find low rentsand relatively safe streets. The homes here are also older, with more character.

Far from unblemished, the south Texas city of Pharr, with its unique location near the gulf and the border makes it a fascinating place to live, with historic activities, delectable Mexican cuisine and a traditional spirit. Every town has its trade-offs, but Pharr has plenty to attract newcomers, as evidenced by the steady population growth.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Pharr?
The average rent price for Pharr rentals listed on Apartment List is $950.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Pharr?
Some of the colleges located in the Pharr area include Texas Southmost College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Pharr?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Pharr from include Brownsville, McAllen, Mission, Edinburg, and Harlingen.

