Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:23 PM
29 Apartments for rent in Weslaco, TX📍
Last updated June 13 at 06:07pm
2 Units Available
Keystone Apartments
1409 W Business 83, Weslaco, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$825
796 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Offering a vibrant selection of living options, Keystone Apartments feature the prime location for pet-friendly apartments in Weslaco, TX.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Tierra Santa Golf Club Community
1 Unit Available
4218 Vida Grande
4218 Vida Grande, Weslaco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
MOVE IN TODAY!! - Property Id: 290611 Wonderful home in Weslaco with 3 full bedrooms, 3 full baths + Bonus Room thru Garage for Maids, Storage or Game Room. Beautiful views to the golf course.
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
2013 E Llano Grande Street
2013 East Llano Grande Street, Weslaco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$975
1066 sqft
Looking for a home to rent in Weslaco? This 2 bedroom/2 bath stucco home is cute, cozy and pretty in pink! The home has been well maintained, and features all tile floors, spacious bedrooms and an efficient layout.
Results within 5 miles of Weslaco
Last updated June 13 at 06:22pm
$
12 Units Available
Income Restricted - Casa Saldana
1225 N FM 491, Mercedes, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$624
947 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$564
1068 sqft
Welcome! Bienvendios! Whether you are in need of a place to call home for many years or just looking to save up for a year before purchasing a home, our full service staff will assist you from application to move-in.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1809 Jackson Ave 4
1809 Jackson St, Olivarez, TX
2 Bedrooms
$850
900 sqft
NEW LOW RENT FOR A BRAND NEW APARTMENT!!! - Property Id: 124495 BRAND NEW 4 PLEX JUST BUILT 2019!! ONLY 1 LEFT 2B/2B AT SUCH A GREAT PRICE!!! BEAUTIFUL NEW 4PLEX LOCATED IN WESLACO OFF WEST GATE EXIT CLOSE TO THE EXPRESSWAY ACROSS FROM BUFFALO
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
318 North 7th Street
318 N 7th St, Donna, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$450
750 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A Available 06/22/20 Apartment is on private lot fenced with privacy fence it has a covered patio and easy access to highway. Utilities not included its furnished with stove and refrigerator More info & apply online at https://hunt.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
206 RICKY CROSSLAND
206 Ricky Crossland Avenue, Elsa, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
2219 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH - REMODELED HOME IN ELSA TEXAS - THIS HOME HAS RECENTLY BEEN REMODELED WITH A LOT OF UPGRADES. OWNER LOOKING FOR A MODEL TENANT THAT WILL TAKE CARE OF HER HOME AS IF IT WAS THEIR OWN.
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
105 E 10th Street
105 E 10th St, Mercedes, TX
2 Bedrooms
$580
750 sqft
Great Location, downtown Mercedes. Close to Expressway, HEB, Mercedes Mall. The apartment is all tile flooring, ceiling fans in the bedrooms and living room, on the first floor. Laundry Area on-premises.
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
705 Murphy Avenue - 13
705 Murphy Ave, Hidalgo County, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$785
935 sqft
14 Unit Apartment homes.
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
514 N. 6th St. - 6
514 N 6th St, Donna, TX
1 Bedroom
$500
600 sqft
Section 8 Welcomed! 1 bed, 1 bath located in Donna, TX Quiet neighborhood, long term residents, peaceful environment
Results within 10 miles of Weslaco
Last updated June 13 at 06:01pm
8 Units Available
The Residence at Edinburg
4590 S Professional Dr, Edinburg, TX
1 Bedroom
$825
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
946 sqft
The Residence at Edinburg is a resort style, luxury apartment community in the City of Edinburg which is within the McAllenBrownsvilleHarlingen metropolitan area.
Last updated June 13 at 06:27pm
5 Units Available
Residence at Edinburg II
4504 S Professional Dr, Edinburg, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
1072 sqft
The Residence at Edinburg is a resort style, luxury apartment community in the City of Edinburg which is within the McAllenBrownsvilleHarlingen metropolitan area.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
512 Newport Ave Apt 1
512 Newport Ave, Edinburg, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
MOVE IN NOW WITH DEPOSIT ONLY!!! FREE RENT FOR MONTH OF SEPTEMBER!! Beautiful Townhouse MUST SEE!!! Call us Today!!! New 3 BEDROOM 2.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
2 Units Available
1923 Lemon Tree Ct
1923 Lemon Tree Ct, Edinburg, TX
2 Bedrooms
$975
1100 sqft
MOVE IN WITH JUST RENT!!!! Actual address: 2005 Lemon Tree Ct Edinburg, Tx ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED (Refrigerator, stove, washer and dryer) Lemon Tree Court Edinburg TX Great location Off Freddy Gonzalez and Closner, behind Stadium Field at Dawson
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
418 Newport Ave
418 Newport Ave, Edinburg, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1400 sqft
MOVE IN WITH RENT ONLY!! Brand new units, Google maps might not take you yet there but you can drive North on MonMack and pass 107, after Methodist Building to your left you will see the entrance to the gated subdivision. 418 Newport Dr.
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
202 Beverly Hills Lane
202 Beverly Hill Lane, Hidalgo County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
3332 sqft
4bed/3.5 On an acre, w/pool Now Available! (Edinburg TX) - Rent: $3,000.0 Deposit: $3,000.00 Video Tour (copy and paste into new browser) - https://youtu.be/fzQjLlqsx8o Beautiful 4 bedroom 3.
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
1024 E. Schunior Street
1024 East Schunior Street, Edinburg, TX
3 Bedrooms
$950
BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME IN NORTH EDINBURG - BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME IN NORTH EDINBURG RECENTLY REMODEL WITH VERY NICE UPGRADES LARGE BACK YARD FOR ENTERTAINING VERY CLOSE TO FREEWAY FOR EASY ACCESS THIS HOME WILL NOT LAST LONG ON THE
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
3105 Javalina Road
3105 Javalina Ave, Hidalgo County, TX
2 Bedrooms
$950
1100 sqft
NEW and Ready To MOVE in NOW!! Experience luxury at its best living at a brand new apartment complex, located at an exclusive gated community with affordable rent.
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
610 Comedy Lane
610 Comedy Drive, Hidalgo County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
4000 sqft
Don't be ashamed to let others know of your success. After all, what good is success if you can't live in it? This Hacienda offers over 5,600 total sq ft, 4,000 of that is ultimate fine living space.
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
3312 Sandie Lane
3312 Sandie Lane, Edinburg, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1548 sqft
Attractive 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home w/huge Fenced in backyard! Bright and spacious living spaces with tile floors throughout. This neat and tidy home features a sizable master bedroom, open kitchen and dining area, with a breakfast bar.
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
4623 S.Alamo Rd - 112
4623 South Alamo Road, Murillo, TX
Studio
$1,770
1162 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW!! 1 office 1 restroom Added Perk: Water & Trash included with rent!! Minimum 1 year lease agreement. 1 block south of Trenton Rd.
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
4711 S.Alamo Rd - 105
4711 South Alamo Road, Murillo, TX
Studio
$1,560
1248 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW!! Reception,2 bathrooms(back), & several offices. Added perk: Water & Trash included with rent!! Minimum 1 year lease agreement. 1 block south of Trenton Rd.
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
1026 South 10th Avenue - 6
1026 S 10th Ave, Edinburg, TX
2 Bedrooms
$595
700 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1026 South 10th Avenue - 6 in Edinburg. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2820 Wolverine St
2820 Wolverine St, César Chávez, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1134 sqft
Brand new units with luxury finish-out off Canton and Raul Longoria. Its is time to enjoy a large patio and move in to a brand new location. These units are spacious and very well built.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Weslaco, the median rent is $562 for a studio, $566 for a 1-bedroom, $735 for a 2-bedroom, and $920 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Weslaco, check out our monthly Weslaco Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Weslaco area include Texas Southmost College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Weslaco from include Brownsville, McAllen, Mission, Edinburg, and Harlingen.