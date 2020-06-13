/
mercedes
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:29 PM
14 Apartments for rent in Mercedes, TX📍
Last updated June 13 at 06:22pm
$
12 Units Available
Income Restricted - Casa Saldana
1225 N FM 491, Mercedes, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$624
947 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$564
1068 sqft
Welcome! Bienvendios! Whether you are in need of a place to call home for many years or just looking to save up for a year before purchasing a home, our full service staff will assist you from application to move-in.
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
105 E 10th Street
105 E 10th St, Mercedes, TX
2 Bedrooms
$580
750 sqft
Great Location, downtown Mercedes. Close to Expressway, HEB, Mercedes Mall. The apartment is all tile flooring, ceiling fans in the bedrooms and living room, on the first floor. Laundry Area on-premises.
Results within 5 miles of Mercedes
Last updated June 13 at 06:07pm
2 Units Available
Keystone Apartments
1409 W Business 83, Weslaco, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$825
796 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Offering a vibrant selection of living options, Keystone Apartments feature the prime location for pet-friendly apartments in Weslaco, TX.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1809 Jackson Ave 4
1809 Jackson St, Olivarez, TX
2 Bedrooms
$850
900 sqft
NEW LOW RENT FOR A BRAND NEW APARTMENT!!! - Property Id: 124495 BRAND NEW 4 PLEX JUST BUILT 2019!! ONLY 1 LEFT 2B/2B AT SUCH A GREAT PRICE!!! BEAUTIFUL NEW 4PLEX LOCATED IN WESLACO OFF WEST GATE EXIT CLOSE TO THE EXPRESSWAY ACROSS FROM BUFFALO
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Tierra Santa Golf Club Community
1 Unit Available
4218 Vida Grande
4218 Vida Grande, Weslaco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
MOVE IN TODAY!! - Property Id: 290611 Wonderful home in Weslaco with 3 full bedrooms, 3 full baths + Bonus Room thru Garage for Maids, Storage or Game Room. Beautiful views to the golf course.
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
2013 E Llano Grande Street
2013 East Llano Grande Street, Weslaco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$975
1066 sqft
Looking for a home to rent in Weslaco? This 2 bedroom/2 bath stucco home is cute, cozy and pretty in pink! The home has been well maintained, and features all tile floors, spacious bedrooms and an efficient layout.
Results within 10 miles of Mercedes
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
9 Units Available
Valor at Harlingen
902 S Palm Court Dr, Harlingen, TX
1 Bedroom
$805
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located near I-2 and I-69E. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, all with high ceilings, walk-in closets, patio/balconies and granite-like countertops. Amenities include a pool, fitness center and Internet cafe. Parking available for a fee.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1400 Palm Valley Dr W Apt 9
1400 Palm Valley Drive West, Palm Valley, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1127 sqft
Elegant 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo completely furnished and walking steps to Harlingen Country Club!. Beautiful flooring and updated kitchen with pass through to living/dining area.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1721 Brazo Cir
1721 Brazo Cir, Palm Valley, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Exceptional 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in coveted Harlingen Country Club area. Newly renovated with upgraded appliances, custom cabinetry, granite counter tops and all new flooring throughout Second living area features vaulted ceilings.
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
318 North 7th Street
318 N 7th St, Donna, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$450
750 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A Available 06/22/20 Apartment is on private lot fenced with privacy fence it has a covered patio and easy access to highway. Utilities not included its furnished with stove and refrigerator More info & apply online at https://hunt.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
206 RICKY CROSSLAND
206 Ricky Crossland Avenue, Elsa, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
2219 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH - REMODELED HOME IN ELSA TEXAS - THIS HOME HAS RECENTLY BEEN REMODELED WITH A LOT OF UPGRADES. OWNER LOOKING FOR A MODEL TENANT THAT WILL TAKE CARE OF HER HOME AS IF IT WAS THEIR OWN.
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
700 E PALM VALLEY DR.
700 Palm Valley Dr E, Palm Valley, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2689 sqft
BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED!! This home in the Harlingen Country Club is in fabulous condition and features a nicely updated interior with Granite Countertops and Tile Floors throughout the home.
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
302 W PALM VALLEY DR.
302 Palm Valley Dr W, Palm Valley, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1902 sqft
SUPER NICE HOME in the HARLINGEN COUNTRY CLUB FOR RENT! This 3/2 did NOT flood in June of 2019. It has a very nice yard and has a great fairway view.
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
705 Murphy Avenue - 13
705 Murphy Ave, Hidalgo County, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$785
935 sqft
14 Unit Apartment homes.
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
514 N. 6th St. - 6
514 N 6th St, Donna, TX
1 Bedroom
$500
600 sqft
Section 8 Welcomed! 1 bed, 1 bath located in Donna, TX Quiet neighborhood, long term residents, peaceful environment
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Mercedes rentals listed on Apartment List is $760.
Some of the colleges located in the Mercedes area include Texas Southmost College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Mercedes from include Brownsville, McAllen, Mission, Edinburg, and Harlingen.