Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Gorgeous Duncanville home with an in-ground pool! Modern paint, counter tops, and cabinets add style and comfort to this home. The living room includes a ceiling high brick fireplace with gas starter! The kitchen offers white cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, and beautiful flooring! Enjoy this Texas weather in the fenced back yard that includes a sparkling pool and yard space!

*NOTE: Resident will be billed $150 per month for pool maintenance fee*