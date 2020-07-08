All apartments in Duncanville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

827 Hill City Drive

827 Hill City Drive · No Longer Available
Location

827 Hill City Drive, Duncanville, TX 75116

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
carpet
WONDERFUL HOUSE WITH A LARGE YARD. NEW PAINT THROUGHOUT. CARPET IN THE BEDROOMS AND CERAMIC TILE AND LAMINATE WOOD FLOORS EVERYWHERE ELSE. OPEN FLOOR PLAN MAKES HOME FEEL LARGER THAN IT IS. THIS IS A GREAT HOME FOR FAMILY. BRING YORU PICKIEST CLIENTS. APPLY ONLINE OR TAR APPLICATION. APP FEE $50 PER ADULT

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

