827 Hill City Drive

WONDERFUL HOUSE WITH A LARGE YARD. NEW PAINT THROUGHOUT. CARPET IN THE BEDROOMS AND CERAMIC TILE AND LAMINATE WOOD FLOORS EVERYWHERE ELSE. OPEN FLOOR PLAN MAKES HOME FEEL LARGER THAN IT IS. THIS IS A GREAT HOME FOR FAMILY. BRING YORU PICKIEST CLIENTS. APPLY ONLINE OR TAR APPLICATION. APP FEE $50 PER ADULT
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
