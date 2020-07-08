All apartments in Duncanville
Find more places like 815 E Center Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Duncanville, TX
/
815 E Center Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

815 E Center Street

815 E Center St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Duncanville
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

815 E Center St, Duncanville, TX 75116

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
COMPLETELY RENOVATED 4 bedroom, 2 bath home in Duncanville, Texas. Open concept floorplan, Luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout, NO CARPET, Both bathrooms have been completely upgraded! Luxury Kitchen with a TON of cabinet space. Kitchen island with granite counters. New SS appliances. Fresh paint and new flooring throughout, New Recessed lighting with upgraded fixtures throughout. Utility room with full size laundry connections. Tenant responsible for yard and all utilities. Each adult over 18 must apply online. $45 app fee per adult. Pets are case by case and must be approved by the owner. Pet deposit and monthly pet fee required. Owner must approve all applications.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 815 E Center Street have any available units?
815 E Center Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Duncanville, TX.
How much is rent in Duncanville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Duncanville Rent Report.
What amenities does 815 E Center Street have?
Some of 815 E Center Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 815 E Center Street currently offering any rent specials?
815 E Center Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 815 E Center Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 815 E Center Street is pet friendly.
Does 815 E Center Street offer parking?
No, 815 E Center Street does not offer parking.
Does 815 E Center Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 815 E Center Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 815 E Center Street have a pool?
No, 815 E Center Street does not have a pool.
Does 815 E Center Street have accessible units?
No, 815 E Center Street does not have accessible units.
Does 815 E Center Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 815 E Center Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bella Ruscello Luxury Apartment Homes
250 E Highway 67
Duncanville, TX 75137
1303 Main
1303 S Main St
Duncanville, TX 75137

Similar Pages

Duncanville 1 BedroomsDuncanville 2 Bedrooms
Duncanville Apartments with GymDuncanville Cheap Places
Duncanville Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TX
Forney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXCorsicana, TXBalch Springs, TXAzle, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District