815 E Center Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

COMPLETELY RENOVATED 4 bedroom, 2 bath home in Duncanville, Texas. Open concept floorplan, Luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout, NO CARPET, Both bathrooms have been completely upgraded! Luxury Kitchen with a TON of cabinet space. Kitchen island with granite counters. New SS appliances. Fresh paint and new flooring throughout, New Recessed lighting with upgraded fixtures throughout. Utility room with full size laundry connections. Tenant responsible for yard and all utilities. Each adult over 18 must apply online. $45 app fee per adult. Pets are case by case and must be approved by the owner. Pet deposit and monthly pet fee required. Owner must approve all applications.