702 N Royal Oaks Dr

Duncanville Texas Homes For Rent "Duncanville ISD" - 4 bedroom 2.5 Bath home on a corner lot. kitchen with breakfast nook, granite counter top and stainless steel double oven and tons of cabinets. Family room with fireplace, wood laminate flooring throughout. Large master split with spacious bath and walkin closet. Rear side access garage. Enclosed patio great for entertaining guest. Duncanville ISD.



UTILITY & MAINTENANCE PROGRAM:

With this new program, we will mail you the exact filters you need for your HVAC system every 30 days. Quality filters that are the right size for your home are sent directly to you at the right time. This will help you save 5-15% off of your heating and cooling bill, help your unit run more efficiently, and create a healthier living environment. All you have to do is install the filters within two (2) days of receipt. If, for some reason, you can't, then please let us know and we'll show you how.



This program costs you $20 per month which is paid as part of your monthly rent. While we have language in the lease to cover this, we wanted to make sure you are aware of the program ahead of time and fully understand why we've made this part of our agreement.



(RLNE4754004)