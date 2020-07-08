All apartments in Duncanville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:33 AM

702 N Royal Oaks Dr

702 N Royal Oak Dr · No Longer Available
Location

702 N Royal Oak Dr, Duncanville, TX 75116

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
Duncanville Texas Homes For Rent "Duncanville ISD" - 4 bedroom 2.5 Bath home on a corner lot. kitchen with breakfast nook, granite counter top and stainless steel double oven and tons of cabinets. Family room with fireplace, wood laminate flooring throughout. Large master split with spacious bath and walkin closet. Rear side access garage. Enclosed patio great for entertaining guest. Duncanville ISD.

www.fortworthpropertymanagement.com

UTILITY & MAINTENANCE PROGRAM:
With this new program, we will mail you the exact filters you need for your HVAC system every 30 days. Quality filters that are the right size for your home are sent directly to you at the right time. This will help you save 5-15% off of your heating and cooling bill, help your unit run more efficiently, and create a healthier living environment. All you have to do is install the filters within two (2) days of receipt. If, for some reason, you can't, then please let us know and we'll show you how.

This program costs you $20 per month which is paid as part of your monthly rent. While we have language in the lease to cover this, we wanted to make sure you are aware of the program ahead of time and fully understand why we've made this part of our agreement.

(RLNE4754004)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 702 N Royal Oaks Dr have any available units?
702 N Royal Oaks Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Duncanville, TX.
How much is rent in Duncanville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Duncanville Rent Report.
What amenities does 702 N Royal Oaks Dr have?
Some of 702 N Royal Oaks Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 702 N Royal Oaks Dr currently offering any rent specials?
702 N Royal Oaks Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 702 N Royal Oaks Dr pet-friendly?
No, 702 N Royal Oaks Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Duncanville.
Does 702 N Royal Oaks Dr offer parking?
Yes, 702 N Royal Oaks Dr offers parking.
Does 702 N Royal Oaks Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 702 N Royal Oaks Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 702 N Royal Oaks Dr have a pool?
No, 702 N Royal Oaks Dr does not have a pool.
Does 702 N Royal Oaks Dr have accessible units?
No, 702 N Royal Oaks Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 702 N Royal Oaks Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 702 N Royal Oaks Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

