607 Crestside Drive
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:57 AM

607 Crestside Drive

607 Crestside Drive · No Longer Available
Location

607 Crestside Drive, Duncanville, TX 75137

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
bbq/grill
extra storage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Country living with city convenience this house sits on a larger size lot. Have you always wanted to plant flowers in a country like setting? Plenty of yard space for family barbecues or gatherings. Enjoy Your own private retreat, located close to shopping, schools & highways. Home has just been painted and brand new wood look flooring installed throughout the entire home. 1 car garage & 1 car carport with additional storage room. Don’t miss this opportunity and contact us today. Request your virtual tour now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 607 Crestside Drive have any available units?
607 Crestside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Duncanville, TX.
How much is rent in Duncanville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Duncanville Rent Report.
What amenities does 607 Crestside Drive have?
Some of 607 Crestside Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 607 Crestside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
607 Crestside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 607 Crestside Drive pet-friendly?
No, 607 Crestside Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Duncanville.
Does 607 Crestside Drive offer parking?
Yes, 607 Crestside Drive offers parking.
Does 607 Crestside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 607 Crestside Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 607 Crestside Drive have a pool?
No, 607 Crestside Drive does not have a pool.
Does 607 Crestside Drive have accessible units?
No, 607 Crestside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 607 Crestside Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 607 Crestside Drive has units with dishwashers.

