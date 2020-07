Amenities

Updated FIVE bedroom home for great price. New stainless steel appliances, counter tops, flooring and custom paint. Laminate hardwoods throughout living, formal dining and hallway. Carpet in bedrooms and vinyl planking throughout kitchen , bathrooms, utility room. Backyard is HUGE and backs up to creek. Wrap around driveway to garage in back. this property will not last long at this price. TAR app accepted.