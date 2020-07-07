All apartments in Duncanville
254 Linda Ln
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

254 Linda Ln

254 Linda Lane · No Longer Available
Location

254 Linda Lane, Duncanville, TX 75137

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available for immediate move in. Recently updated three bedroom, two spacious home on corner lot. Property features large living area with wood burning fireplace, mantle, vaulted ceilings with wood beams and additional shelving for extra storage. Galley kitchen with granite countertops and gas stove. Separate laundry room and two car attached garage in rear. Master features dual sinks and separate shower. Please visit the Property Frameworks web site for more information and online application. $50 application fee per adult. $300 pet deposit PER PET.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 254 Linda Ln have any available units?
254 Linda Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Duncanville, TX.
How much is rent in Duncanville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Duncanville Rent Report.
What amenities does 254 Linda Ln have?
Some of 254 Linda Ln's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 254 Linda Ln currently offering any rent specials?
254 Linda Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 254 Linda Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 254 Linda Ln is pet friendly.
Does 254 Linda Ln offer parking?
Yes, 254 Linda Ln offers parking.
Does 254 Linda Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 254 Linda Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 254 Linda Ln have a pool?
No, 254 Linda Ln does not have a pool.
Does 254 Linda Ln have accessible units?
No, 254 Linda Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 254 Linda Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 254 Linda Ln has units with dishwashers.

