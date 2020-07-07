254 Linda Ln

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Available for immediate move in. Recently updated three bedroom, two spacious home on corner lot. Property features large living area with wood burning fireplace, mantle, vaulted ceilings with wood beams and additional shelving for extra storage. Galley kitchen with granite countertops and gas stove. Separate laundry room and two car attached garage in rear. Master features dual sinks and separate shower. Please visit the Property Frameworks web site for more information and online application. $50 application fee per adult. $300 pet deposit PER PET.