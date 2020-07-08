All apartments in Duncanville
Find more places like 234 W Orange St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Duncanville, TX
/
234 W Orange St
Last updated July 20 2019 at 9:26 AM

234 W Orange St

234 West Orange Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Duncanville
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

234 West Orange Street, Duncanville, TX 75116

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cozy 2 Bedroom Home with Spacious Kitchen in Duncanville TX - Cozy 2 bed 1 bath home with single carport. Spacious kitchen and nice sized living area adorned with carpet and ceramic tile. Large backyard suitable for entertaining. Minutes from Churches, Schools, parks, shopping, entertainment and dining. Make sure this gets on your "must see" list. Come make your home with us and call FBM Property Management to schedule a viewing today. 972.878.7368, Option 2.
COMING SOON - INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR PHOTOS

Applications must be completed online at www.fbmproperty.com, by clicking Apply Now. Please know that everyone over the age of 18 must complete an application.

NOTE: Non-refundable $50 Application Fee, Pets are subject to approval and additional pet deposit, Rental Insurance is Required.

(RLNE2673229)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 234 W Orange St have any available units?
234 W Orange St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Duncanville, TX.
How much is rent in Duncanville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Duncanville Rent Report.
What amenities does 234 W Orange St have?
Some of 234 W Orange St's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 234 W Orange St currently offering any rent specials?
234 W Orange St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 234 W Orange St pet-friendly?
Yes, 234 W Orange St is pet friendly.
Does 234 W Orange St offer parking?
Yes, 234 W Orange St offers parking.
Does 234 W Orange St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 234 W Orange St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 234 W Orange St have a pool?
No, 234 W Orange St does not have a pool.
Does 234 W Orange St have accessible units?
No, 234 W Orange St does not have accessible units.
Does 234 W Orange St have units with dishwashers?
No, 234 W Orange St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Find a Sublet
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bella Ruscello Luxury Apartment Homes
250 E Highway 67
Duncanville, TX 75137
1303 Main
1303 S Main St
Duncanville, TX 75137

Similar Pages

Duncanville 1 BedroomsDuncanville 2 Bedrooms
Duncanville Apartments with GymDuncanville Cheap Places
Duncanville Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TX
Forney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXCorsicana, TXBalch Springs, TXAzle, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District