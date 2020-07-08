234 W Orange St

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly carport air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet w/d hookup Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Cozy 2 Bedroom Home with Spacious Kitchen in Duncanville TX - Cozy 2 bed 1 bath home with single carport. Spacious kitchen and nice sized living area adorned with carpet and ceramic tile. Large backyard suitable for entertaining. Minutes from Churches, Schools, parks, shopping, entertainment and dining. Make sure this gets on your "must see" list. Come make your home with us and call FBM Property Management to schedule a viewing today. 972.878.7368, Option 2.

COMING SOON - INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR PHOTOS



Applications must be completed online at www.fbmproperty.com, by clicking Apply Now. Please know that everyone over the age of 18 must complete an application.



NOTE: Non-refundable $50 Application Fee, Pets are subject to approval and additional pet deposit, Rental Insurance is Required.



(RLNE2673229)