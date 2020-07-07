All apartments in Duncanville
Duncanville, TX
1931 Timberline Circle
1931 Timberline Circle

1931 Timberline Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1931 Timberline Circle, Duncanville, TX 75137

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,671 sf home is located in Duncanville, TX. This home features hardwood floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, tiled kitchen with black appliances, dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1931 Timberline Circle have any available units?
1931 Timberline Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Duncanville, TX.
How much is rent in Duncanville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Duncanville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1931 Timberline Circle have?
Some of 1931 Timberline Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1931 Timberline Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1931 Timberline Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1931 Timberline Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 1931 Timberline Circle is pet friendly.
Does 1931 Timberline Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1931 Timberline Circle offers parking.
Does 1931 Timberline Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1931 Timberline Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1931 Timberline Circle have a pool?
No, 1931 Timberline Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1931 Timberline Circle have accessible units?
No, 1931 Timberline Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1931 Timberline Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1931 Timberline Circle does not have units with dishwashers.

