All apartments in Duncanville
Find more places like 1522 Lime Leaf.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Duncanville, TX
/
1522 Lime Leaf
Last updated September 25 2019 at 11:17 PM

1522 Lime Leaf

1522 Lime Leaf Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Duncanville
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1522 Lime Leaf Ln, Duncanville, TX 75137

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely Home Must See!!!! Very nice Neighborhood, Amazing Rock Fireplace, with Large Living area. 3 Bedrooms,2 Bathrooms,2 Car Garage. Near Highway, Schools, Shopping Area and Restaurants, Large Kitchen includes Dishwasher, Stove, Freshly painted exterior and Interior, New Windows Installed, Tile floors, Upgraded fixtures, Fenced in back yard. NOT ACCEPTING HOUSING VOUCHERS.
Lovely Home Must See and a Very nice Neighborhood. 3 Bedrooms,2 Bathrooms,2 Car Garage. Nice home near Highway and Near Schools, Shopping area and Restaurants, Large Kitchen includes Dishwasher, Stove, Freshly painted exterior and Interior, Tile floors, Upgraded fixtures, Fenced in back yard, Large Living area, Amazing rock fireplace. NOT ACCEPTING HOUSING VOUCHERS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1522 Lime Leaf have any available units?
1522 Lime Leaf doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Duncanville, TX.
How much is rent in Duncanville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Duncanville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1522 Lime Leaf have?
Some of 1522 Lime Leaf's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1522 Lime Leaf currently offering any rent specials?
1522 Lime Leaf is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1522 Lime Leaf pet-friendly?
No, 1522 Lime Leaf is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Duncanville.
Does 1522 Lime Leaf offer parking?
Yes, 1522 Lime Leaf offers parking.
Does 1522 Lime Leaf have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1522 Lime Leaf does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1522 Lime Leaf have a pool?
No, 1522 Lime Leaf does not have a pool.
Does 1522 Lime Leaf have accessible units?
No, 1522 Lime Leaf does not have accessible units.
Does 1522 Lime Leaf have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1522 Lime Leaf has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Should I Live with a Roommate?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bella Ruscello Luxury Apartment Homes
250 E Highway 67
Duncanville, TX 75137
1303 Main
1303 S Main St
Duncanville, TX 75137

Similar Pages

Duncanville 1 BedroomsDuncanville 2 Bedrooms
Duncanville Apartments with GymDuncanville Cheap Places
Duncanville Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TX
Forney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXCorsicana, TXBalch Springs, TXAzle, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District