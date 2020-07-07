All apartments in Duncanville
143 Wildwood Drive
143 Wildwood Drive

143 Wildwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

143 Wildwood Drive, Duncanville, TX 75137

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
2 Bed 2 bath Duplex in great area of Duncanville. Handscraped hardwood floors, Porcelein tile in baths and kitchen, Frazie carpet in bedrooms. Full-size W-D connections, Ceiling fans, 2-inch blinds, central heat and air, Outside storage area, This duplex is walking distance to Grace R. Brandenburg Intermediate school. Next door maintains yard. Prefer no pets, there is not a fenced yard. Refrigerator provided. Listing Agent is also the Owner. Quiet Established neighborhood. Most homes are Single-Family in area. Good credit and rental history required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 143 Wildwood Drive have any available units?
143 Wildwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Duncanville, TX.
How much is rent in Duncanville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Duncanville Rent Report.
What amenities does 143 Wildwood Drive have?
Some of 143 Wildwood Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 143 Wildwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
143 Wildwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 143 Wildwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 143 Wildwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Duncanville.
Does 143 Wildwood Drive offer parking?
No, 143 Wildwood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 143 Wildwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 143 Wildwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 143 Wildwood Drive have a pool?
No, 143 Wildwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 143 Wildwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 143 Wildwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 143 Wildwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 143 Wildwood Drive has units with dishwashers.

