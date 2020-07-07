143 Wildwood Drive

Amenities

2 Bed 2 bath Duplex in great area of Duncanville. Handscraped hardwood floors, Porcelein tile in baths and kitchen, Frazie carpet in bedrooms. Full-size W-D connections, Ceiling fans, 2-inch blinds, central heat and air, Outside storage area, This duplex is walking distance to Grace R. Brandenburg Intermediate school. Next door maintains yard. Prefer no pets, there is not a fenced yard. Refrigerator provided. Listing Agent is also the Owner. Quiet Established neighborhood. Most homes are Single-Family in area. Good credit and rental history required.