Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse game room parking

Amazing 5 bedroom home ready for move-in! Totally remodeled with updated flooring, fresh paint in and out, new light fixtures and much more. Tax rolls don't include the additions. This home has a nice sized family room, plus another living area with a built in bar that could be a dining living combo, large game room or entertainment room. Jets in master tub do not function. So many ways to use this space, come check it out for yourself!