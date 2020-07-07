All apartments in Duncanville
1022 Lamar Avenue

1022 Lamar Avenue
Location

1022 Lamar Avenue, Duncanville, TX 75137

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Adorable two-story home conveniently located around shopping, dining and entertainment. Pretty tiled fireplace located in the living room, with the updated kitchen around the corner. Plush carpet and vinyl wood flooring throughout, large sliding glass door leading to the spacious backyard and bay windows in one of the guest bedrooms. Master suite features recessed ceiling with walk-in closet, garden tub and separate shower. Kitchen, attached to the breakfast room, offers stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry, granite counter tops and a gorgeous black tile back splash. This home was made for you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1022 Lamar Avenue have any available units?
1022 Lamar Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Duncanville, TX.
How much is rent in Duncanville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Duncanville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1022 Lamar Avenue have?
Some of 1022 Lamar Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1022 Lamar Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1022 Lamar Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1022 Lamar Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1022 Lamar Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Duncanville.
Does 1022 Lamar Avenue offer parking?
No, 1022 Lamar Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1022 Lamar Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1022 Lamar Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1022 Lamar Avenue have a pool?
No, 1022 Lamar Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1022 Lamar Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1022 Lamar Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1022 Lamar Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1022 Lamar Avenue has units with dishwashers.

