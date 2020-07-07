1022 Lamar Avenue

Amenities

Adorable two-story home conveniently located around shopping, dining and entertainment. Pretty tiled fireplace located in the living room, with the updated kitchen around the corner. Plush carpet and vinyl wood flooring throughout, large sliding glass door leading to the spacious backyard and bay windows in one of the guest bedrooms. Master suite features recessed ceiling with walk-in closet, garden tub and separate shower. Kitchen, attached to the breakfast room, offers stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry, granite counter tops and a gorgeous black tile back splash. This home was made for you!