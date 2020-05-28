430 Old Fitzhugh RD

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Built in 2011, this unit features wood floors, granite counters w/ stainless undermount sink, s/s appliances, 1/2 bath on 1st flr, 1 car garage, 3 beds (inc master w/ en suite) & secondary full bath up, laundry hook-ups up, & fully fenced yard w/ patio. All ext maintenance inc. Freshly painted. You can't beat the location, less than 1/2 mile from Mercer St & 12/290. Walk to all the quaint shops. Video walk-through available at https://drive.google.com/open?id=1t2dknK8Yq-2bXqBzroA53Jp4gt3FUw3A.