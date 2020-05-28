All apartments in Dripping Springs
Dripping Springs, TX
430 Old Fitzhugh RD
430 Old Fitzhugh RD

430 Old Fitzhugh Road · No Longer Available
Dripping Springs
2 Bedrooms
Location

430 Old Fitzhugh Road, Dripping Springs, TX 78620

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
Built in 2011, this unit features wood floors, granite counters w/ stainless undermount sink, s/s appliances, 1/2 bath on 1st flr, 1 car garage, 3 beds (inc master w/ en suite) & secondary full bath up, laundry hook-ups up, & fully fenced yard w/ patio. All ext maintenance inc. Freshly painted. You can't beat the location, less than 1/2 mile from Mercer St & 12/290. Walk to all the quaint shops. Video walk-through available at https://drive.google.com/open?id=1t2dknK8Yq-2bXqBzroA53Jp4gt3FUw3A.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 430 Old Fitzhugh RD have any available units?
430 Old Fitzhugh RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dripping Springs, TX.
What amenities does 430 Old Fitzhugh RD have?
Some of 430 Old Fitzhugh RD's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 430 Old Fitzhugh RD currently offering any rent specials?
430 Old Fitzhugh RD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 430 Old Fitzhugh RD pet-friendly?
No, 430 Old Fitzhugh RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dripping Springs.
Does 430 Old Fitzhugh RD offer parking?
Yes, 430 Old Fitzhugh RD does offer parking.
Does 430 Old Fitzhugh RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 430 Old Fitzhugh RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 430 Old Fitzhugh RD have a pool?
No, 430 Old Fitzhugh RD does not have a pool.
Does 430 Old Fitzhugh RD have accessible units?
No, 430 Old Fitzhugh RD does not have accessible units.
Does 430 Old Fitzhugh RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 430 Old Fitzhugh RD has units with dishwashers.
Does 430 Old Fitzhugh RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 430 Old Fitzhugh RD does not have units with air conditioning.
