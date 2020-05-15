All apartments in Dripping Springs
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

215 Diamond Point Drive

215 Diamond Point Drive · (512) 350-6525
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

215 Diamond Point Drive, Dripping Springs, TX 78620

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 215 Diamond Point Drive · Avail. now

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
GORGEOUS HOME IN THE HEART OF DRIPPING SPRINGS - ** Lease by July 1 and get HALF OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT **

This beautiful, 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home is in the heart of Dripping Springs, within walking distance to downtown, close to HEB, Home Depot, and Mercer Street Dance Hall!

The home features TONS of high-end finishes and energy-efficient features, including a patio, 2-car garage, and a small yard.

You won't believe what all you get in this beautiful home in the perfect location!

** Lease by July 1 and get HALF OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT **

(RLNE3825078)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 215 Diamond Point Drive have any available units?
215 Diamond Point Drive has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 215 Diamond Point Drive currently offering any rent specials?
215 Diamond Point Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 215 Diamond Point Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 215 Diamond Point Drive is pet friendly.
Does 215 Diamond Point Drive offer parking?
Yes, 215 Diamond Point Drive does offer parking.
Does 215 Diamond Point Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 215 Diamond Point Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 215 Diamond Point Drive have a pool?
No, 215 Diamond Point Drive does not have a pool.
Does 215 Diamond Point Drive have accessible units?
No, 215 Diamond Point Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 215 Diamond Point Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 215 Diamond Point Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 215 Diamond Point Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 215 Diamond Point Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

