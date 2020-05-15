215 Diamond Point Drive.

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

GORGEOUS HOME IN THE HEART OF DRIPPING SPRINGS - ** Lease by July 1 and get HALF OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT **



This beautiful, 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home is in the heart of Dripping Springs, within walking distance to downtown, close to HEB, Home Depot, and Mercer Street Dance Hall!



The home features TONS of high-end finishes and energy-efficient features, including a patio, 2-car garage, and a small yard.



You won't believe what all you get in this beautiful home in the perfect location!



** Lease by July 1 and get HALF OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT **



(RLNE3825078)