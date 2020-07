Amenities

dishwasher ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace Property Amenities

READY FOR MOVE IN!!!! Spacious single family home sitting on a treed lot and fenced backyard. Interior features include famly room with brick fireplace, breakfast nook, and an added bonus room right off the main living room. Split bedrooms in the home. Ceiling Fans! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Schedule your appointment today!