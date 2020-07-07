833 Trailwood Drive

Amenities

Available Now, Gorgeous 4 bedroom, 3-half bath Desoto home. Enter through vaulted ceilings to a wrought iron curved staircase. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite counters, 4 burner gas stove, butler's pantry and comes with a fridge. Plus, an open game room, theater style media room with projector and lounge chairs. Master has an extra huge walk-in closet and separate shower. Also, there is a gas log fireplace, dedicated study-den, separate utility room with built-in cabinets; security system and fenced yard for your pet.