833 Trailwood Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

833 Trailwood Drive

833 Trailwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

833 Trailwood Drive, DeSoto, TX 75115

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
game room
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
Available Now, Gorgeous 4 bedroom, 3-half bath Desoto home. Enter through vaulted ceilings to a wrought iron curved staircase. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite counters, 4 burner gas stove, butler's pantry and comes with a fridge. Plus, an open game room, theater style media room with projector and lounge chairs. Master has an extra huge walk-in closet and separate shower. Also, there is a gas log fireplace, dedicated study-den, separate utility room with built-in cabinets; security system and fenced yard for your pet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.

