817 Edgewood Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Totally remodel with fresh paint,New carpet in this 4 bedrooms, 2.1 bathrooms home. A MUST SEE! Featured with Stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, ceramic tile, and back splash, in the kitchen. Dining area walls have crown molding, chair rail, and picture frame design. Nice size family room with fireplace for family gathering. Master bath with separate vanities and shower and tub. Stairway with wrought iron spindles, crown molding throughout. Large backyard for relaxing and family gatherings. So much more! 50.00 Application Fee For Every Adult (NO EXCEPTION) Please No Pet - No Smoking And $250.00 Admin Fee Due At Lease Signing.

OPEN HOUSE TOMORROW SATURDAY MARCH 16TH FROM 4PM THRU 5PM.