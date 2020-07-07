All apartments in DeSoto
817 Edgewood Drive
Last updated March 27 2019 at 1:23 PM

817 Edgewood Drive

817 Edgewood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

817 Edgewood Drive, DeSoto, TX 75115

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Totally remodel with fresh paint,New carpet in this 4 bedrooms, 2.1 bathrooms home. A MUST SEE! Featured with Stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, ceramic tile, and back splash, in the kitchen. Dining area walls have crown molding, chair rail, and picture frame design. Nice size family room with fireplace for family gathering. Master bath with separate vanities and shower and tub. Stairway with wrought iron spindles, crown molding throughout. Large backyard for relaxing and family gatherings. So much more! 50.00 Application Fee For Every Adult (NO EXCEPTION) Please No Pet - No Smoking And $250.00 Admin Fee Due At Lease Signing.
OPEN HOUSE TOMORROW SATURDAY MARCH 16TH FROM 4PM THRU 5PM.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

