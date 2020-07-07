All apartments in DeSoto
Last updated August 9 2019 at 11:54 AM

756 Eldorado Drive

756 Eldorado Drive · No Longer Available
Location

756 Eldorado Drive, DeSoto, TX 75115

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/946049?source=marketing

HUGE FAMILY HOME! Beautiful brick home features great room, formal dining, wood burning fireplace, and large master suite with double vanities along with a separate shower and bathtub. Property also features an over-sized backyard with privacy fence and large closets.

Near Woodridge Elementary & DeSoto East Middle Schools.

Applications are processed on a first received, first qualified, first served basis and may be completed any time via our website, www.RentalZebra.com. Pet rent is $30 per animal, per month. Renters insurance required. For more information, please call (888) 851-6583. Se habla espanol. Hmong leng.

Rental Zebra
info@rentalzebra.com
lindsay@rentalzebra.com
www.rentalzebra.com
(888) 851-6583

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,799, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,200, Available 7/15/19

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 756 Eldorado Drive have any available units?
756 Eldorado Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeSoto, TX.
How much is rent in DeSoto, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly DeSoto Rent Report.
Is 756 Eldorado Drive currently offering any rent specials?
756 Eldorado Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 756 Eldorado Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 756 Eldorado Drive is pet friendly.
Does 756 Eldorado Drive offer parking?
No, 756 Eldorado Drive does not offer parking.
Does 756 Eldorado Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 756 Eldorado Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 756 Eldorado Drive have a pool?
No, 756 Eldorado Drive does not have a pool.
Does 756 Eldorado Drive have accessible units?
No, 756 Eldorado Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 756 Eldorado Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 756 Eldorado Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 756 Eldorado Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 756 Eldorado Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

