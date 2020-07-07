756 Eldorado Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

HUGE FAMILY HOME! Beautiful brick home features great room, formal dining, wood burning fireplace, and large master suite with double vanities along with a separate shower and bathtub. Property also features an over-sized backyard with privacy fence and large closets.



Near Woodridge Elementary & DeSoto East Middle Schools.



Applications are processed on a first received, first qualified, first served basis and may be completed any time via our website, www.RentalZebra.com. Pet rent is $30 per animal, per month. Renters insurance required. For more information, please call (888) 851-6583. Se habla espanol. Hmong leng.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,799, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,200, Available 7/15/19



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

