749 Mulberry Lane

Amenities

dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace microwave bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Upon entry you will find a bonus room that can be used as a multi-purpose room, or for extra or living and dining space! The living room is spectacular with a fireplace and sleek tile flooring. The dining room is partially separated with a half-wall and offers a large bay window with wrap around window seats! It creates such a cozy feel for this room. The master bedroom is downstairs and the walk in closet is enormous! There is a quaint, relaxing garden tub in the bathroom and two separated sinks. The stand up shower features contrasting tile that adds elegance to this room!You won't want to miss out on this gorgeous home! The back yard is very large and two car garage with remote access