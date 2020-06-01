All apartments in DeSoto
Find more places like 749 Mulberry Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
DeSoto, TX
/
749 Mulberry Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

749 Mulberry Lane

749 Mulberry Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
DeSoto
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

749 Mulberry Lane, DeSoto, TX 75115

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Upon entry you will find a bonus room that can be used as a multi-purpose room, or for extra or living and dining space! The living room is spectacular with a fireplace and sleek tile flooring. The dining room is partially separated with a half-wall and offers a large bay window with wrap around window seats! It creates such a cozy feel for this room. The master bedroom is downstairs and the walk in closet is enormous! There is a quaint, relaxing garden tub in the bathroom and two separated sinks. The stand up shower features contrasting tile that adds elegance to this room!You won't want to miss out on this gorgeous home! The back yard is very large and two car garage with remote access

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 749 Mulberry Lane have any available units?
749 Mulberry Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeSoto, TX.
How much is rent in DeSoto, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly DeSoto Rent Report.
What amenities does 749 Mulberry Lane have?
Some of 749 Mulberry Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 749 Mulberry Lane currently offering any rent specials?
749 Mulberry Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 749 Mulberry Lane pet-friendly?
No, 749 Mulberry Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeSoto.
Does 749 Mulberry Lane offer parking?
Yes, 749 Mulberry Lane offers parking.
Does 749 Mulberry Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 749 Mulberry Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 749 Mulberry Lane have a pool?
No, 749 Mulberry Lane does not have a pool.
Does 749 Mulberry Lane have accessible units?
No, 749 Mulberry Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 749 Mulberry Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 749 Mulberry Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mount Vernon
1020 Scotland Dr
DeSoto, TX 75115
The Colonies
2525 Bolton Boone Dr
DeSoto, TX 75115
Desoto Ranch
801 South Polk
DeSoto, TX 75115
Bellwether Ridge
841 South Polk Street
DeSoto, TX 75115
DeSoto Town Center
207 E. Pleasant Run Road
DeSoto, TX 75115
Las Casitas Apartments
1369 N Hampton Rd
DeSoto, TX 75115
Huntington Ridge
821 S Polk St
DeSoto, TX 75115

Similar Pages

DeSoto 1 BedroomsDeSoto 2 Bedrooms
DeSoto Apartments with PoolDeSoto Dog Friendly Apartments
DeSoto Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TX
The Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary